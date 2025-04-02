EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper 'Forced to Ghost Old Party-Loving Pal Leonardo Di Caprio' By Lover Gigi Hadid As She 'Hates Idea of Her Ex Popping Up'

There's only room for two people in Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship, so even though the Maestro star, 50, misses his old bromance with Leonardo DiCaprio, he's ghosted him because the supermodel doesn't want to be in a throuple with her ex, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Sources tell us the 29-year-old beauty didn't take too kindly to the way DiCaprio, 50, dumped her, and while her pals said she got the better man in Cooper, she's still feeling resentful.

"Bradley isn't being friendly with Leo out of respect for Gigi – it was because of her that he felt compelled to ditch Leo," our insider said.