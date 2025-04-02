EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper 'Forced to Ghost Old Party-Loving Pal Leonardo Di Caprio' By Lover Gigi Hadid As She 'Hates Idea of Her Ex Popping Up'
There's only room for two people in Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship, so even though the Maestro star, 50, misses his old bromance with Leonardo DiCaprio, he's ghosted him because the supermodel doesn't want to be in a throuple with her ex, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Sources tell us the 29-year-old beauty didn't take too kindly to the way DiCaprio, 50, dumped her, and while her pals said she got the better man in Cooper, she's still feeling resentful.
"Bradley isn't being friendly with Leo out of respect for Gigi – it was because of her that he felt compelled to ditch Leo," our insider said.
The model's year-long romance with DiCaprio fizzled in early 2023 and she started dating Bradley around October that same year – which is when Bradley decided he needed to put his relationship with the Titanic star on ice.
"Their friendship has pretty much evaporated and it's almost unfathomable you'd ever see them on a double date or hanging out, which is a shame since Bradley and Leo used to be like brothers," a source said. "The truth is that Bradley feels Leo treated Gigi badly and that's added to the frostiness."
The insider believes Bradley misses his old pal but has let the relationship lapse because "it's a sore point for Gigi, who doesn't feel comfortable around Leo anymore."
They added: "Leo led her down a garden path and let her down. Anyone can see the change in climate is coming from her, but Bradley's too much of a gentleman to say it."
Meanwhile, DiCaprio is not too keen on his old friend these days either, said sources.
Our insider added: "Bradley broke the bro code.
"In other words, Bradley put romance with Gigi before his friendship with Leo. You always make your male friendships paramount to anything else.
"Bradley shouldn't expect to be invited aboard Leo's yacht anytime soon."
But another insider dismisses talk of a rift between the two actors.
Hadid, who shares daughter Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Malik, recently gushed over her relationship with Cooper, telling an interviewer it was "very romantic and happy."
She added: "I feel that he gives so much to me, encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what's the worst thing if I auditioned for this?
"You jump and take the leap... I just feel really lucky."