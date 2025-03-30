EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Dogged Sex Pest James Franco 'Desperate to Repair Friendship With Old Pal Seth Rogen' — But A-Lister Fears Actor 'Is Too Freaky For Him'

Scandal-scarred sex pest James Franco is desperate to repair his friendship with onetime best bud Seth Rogen, believing a reconciliation would help jump-start his stalled career, but his overtures have fallen on deaf ears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Franco, 46, and Rogen, 42, were close for years after costarring on the NBC coming-of-age series Freaks and Geeks in 1999, but sources said the gulf between them has never been wider.

"James has been bending over backward trying to earn Seth's forgiveness, but that door has been slammed shut," an insider said.