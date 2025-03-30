Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > James Franco
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Dogged Sex Pest James Franco 'Desperate to Repair Friendship With Old Pal Seth Rogen' — But A-Lister Fears Actor 'Is Too Freaky For Him'

Photo of James Franco and Seth Rogan
Source: MEGA

James Franco is doing all he can to get back on Seth Rogen's good side.

March 30 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scandal-scarred sex pest James Franco is desperate to repair his friendship with onetime best bud Seth Rogen, believing a reconciliation would help jump-start his stalled career, but his overtures have fallen on deaf ears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Franco, 46, and Rogen, 42, were close for years after costarring on the NBC coming-of-age series Freaks and Geeks in 1999, but sources said the gulf between them has never been wider.

"James has been bending over backward trying to earn Seth's forgiveness, but that door has been slammed shut," an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
james franco desperate repair friendship seth rogen
Source: MEGA

Rogen has remained unmoved as Franco's attempts to mend their friendship fall flat.

Article continues below advertisement

The once inseparable pair were beloved counterculture icons with a string of offbeat comedy hits, including Pineapple Express, The Disaster Artist, and This Is the End, but their relationship unraveled in 2018 when Franco was hit with sexual harassment allegations by five women who attended Studio 4, his Los Angeles acting school.

As previously reported, the Sausage Party star confessed to using his teaching position to seduce some of his female students. After five years of denying the charges, the actor ultimately ended up paying $2.2million to two women who sued him for using Studio 4 as a "pipeline" to funnel victims to satisfy his predatory lust.

Franco blamed his actions on "sex addiction" and insists he's been undergoing treatment for years.

Article continues below advertisement
james franco desperate repair friendship seth rogen
Source: MEGA

Despite Franco's efforts to reconcile, Rogen wants nothing to do with his scandal-tainted past.

Article continues below advertisement

Even after the dust settled, Rogen made it clear Franco was persona non grata in his world.

"I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it," the Dumb Money star said.

He added: "I do not plan to (work with Franco again) right now."

Franco whined over the public rejection, saying: “I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over."

Rogen said that Franco's lament "really wasn't on my radar."

Article continues below advertisement
james franco desperate repair friendship seth rogen
Source: MEGA

Years of friendship unraveled as Rogen rejected Franco's desperate attempts to reconnect.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Amal Clooney and George Clooney

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'So Tired by New Broadway Role He Can Barely Bed Wife Amal' — As Couple Are Hit By Mounting Rumors Their Marriage Is a Sham and Secretly Over

Photo of Lizzo

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo 'Panicking She Will Slip Into Bad Old Ways of Binge-Eating' After Shifting 50 Pounds

A source told RadarOnline.com Rogen continues to ignore Franco's calls and texts.

"Seth just hopes James will grow a pair and quit bellyaching in public about how he cut him out of his life," the insider said. "He hates that James ruined their friendship by putting him at risk by association.

They added: "Besides, Seth knows James is kissing up to him at least in part to salvage whatever remnants remain of his acting career. He figures, good luck with that, just leave me the hell out of it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.