'Green Card' Star Gérard Depardieu Labels Himself a 'Disgusting Slob' — But Claims 'I Don't Touch Women's Butts' as French Actor Takes Stand in Sexual Assault Trial
French actor Gérard Depardieu confessed he was a "disgusting slob" while on the witness stand at his sexual assault trial in Paris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the Green Card star, 76, further admitted to using vulgar language and grabbing the hips of his accuser, he insisted he wasn't a sexual predator as he continued to deny any wrongdoing.
Depardieu has been accused of groping a 34-year-old assistant and 54-year-old set dresser while they were filming the 2024 movie Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters).
When he took the stand on Tuesday, March 25, the actor stated he could "understand" why his accusers were "upset" over his actions.
He said: "I understand perfectly if she's a bit upset. I don’t have to talk like that, get angry like that, voilà."
While the Count of Monte Cristo star acknowledged using inappropriate language, he insisted, "I don’t touch women's butts."
He further claimed his actions were a "type of aggression" but "certainly not sexual," before shouting, "Non!" in court.
Later in his hour-long testimony, he told the court: "I don’t see why I'd want to grope a woman.
"I'm not someone who rubs himself against others on the subway."
On the day he allegedly assaulted the set dresser, Depardieu recalled being in a "bad mood" because it was hot and he was uncomfortable due to his weight.
He claimed he became enraged while arguing over a painting, but when the set dresser took the stand, she claimed the actor inappropriately touched her as she attempted to move past him in a narrow hallway.
She claimed he trapped her between his legs, grabbed her hips and started "palpating" her from behind before he grabbed her chest.
His accuser said: "I tried to free myself, I tried to take his hands away, I couldn’t do it.
"He terrified me, he laughed, he looked like a madman."
The set dresser claimed she was able to free herself from his grip when another person on set stepped in and removed Depardieu's hands from her body.
She added: "I saw in his eyes a pleasure in frightening me, that’s what I felt, it's savagery. He terrified me, and that amused him."
In response to the set dresser's claims, Depardieu alleged he only grabbed her hips so that he wouldn't slip.
This isn't the first time the famed French actor has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.
While more than 20 women have come forward with allegations against Depardieu, this is the first time he's on trial. If convicted, he faces up to five years behind bars and a $81,000 fine.