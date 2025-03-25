EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Hit By 'Yo-Yo' Weight Problem As $400Million Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' Battle 'Plays Havoc With Her Hormones and Stress Levels' — 'She's Thinking of Going on Ozempic!'
Embattled Blake Lively has thrown herself into a crash diet after gorging on burgers, donuts and chips for weeks.
And pals have revealed that she’s looking at showbiz wonder drug Ozempic as a way to cure her yo-yo dieting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress has told insiders that he weight is "all over the place" as she battles with the stress of suing co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, and the added pressure of his $400m counterclaim.
A source told us: "Blake sure loves her food but has been comfort eating over the last weeks and she knows it has to stop.
"She doesn't really touch alcohol so food is one of her few vices and she's been leaning on the bad stuff a little too much in recent times and knows she's got to get a grip of the calorie intake because her weight is all over the place, up and down and it can't continue.
"She's been looking at Ozempic, just like pretty much everyone else in Hollywood but doesn't think it is correct for her at this moment. She's seen the damage it has gone to people like Sharon Osbourne and thinks right now it is not worth the risk of looking too skeletal.
"So for now, it is back in the gym with the personal trainer and shedding the piled-on pounds the hard way."
Lively has been caning the grub at the SXSW festival which premiered her upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor.
The Gossip Girl actress, 37, reflected on her time in Austin, Texas as she shared multiple memories from the trip in an Instagram carousel.
"Final Austin roundup for @asimplefavor. I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you," Lively captioned the post after her comedic-thriller sequel opened the recent 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.
She added: "Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun."
Lively, who stars as Emily Nelson alongside Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers in the movie, which is a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, shared multiple images of herself playing ping pong with co-star Michele Morrone, who plays Dante Versano in the flick.
The actress also shared selfies, foodie snaps and an image of herself with Kendrick at the movie's world premiere, on Friday, March 7.
We revealed earlier this month how how husband Ryan Reynolds is done with the drama and is now demanding he be dismissed from Baldoni's massive lawsuit against the actor and his wife, Lively.
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Tacky' for 'Exploiting' Children Archie and Lilibet to Promote New Clothes Range — As Duchess' $100Million Netflix Deal 'Hangs by a Thread'
In a recent court filing in New York, the Deadpool star destroyed the It Ends With Us director, calling out his alleged "predatory" ways, RadarOnline.com we told.
In the latest set of documents lodged as part of the bitter case, Reynolds' lawyer asked: "What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with (this case), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered? Nothing."
They added: "The (complaint filed by Baldoni) alleges no plausible facts that suggest Mr. Reynolds did not believe this comment to be true; instead, the relevant allegations suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr Baldoni’s behavior is reflective of a predator," Reynolds' defense continued, referring to a Baldoni accusation claiming he was called a "predator" by the actor.
Baldoni previously accused Reynolds, 48, of mocking him in the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine with Nicepool, a woke character featuring a man bun hairstyle.
Reynolds rejected that in the court filing.