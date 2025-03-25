EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Hit By 'Yo-Yo' Weight Problem As $400Million Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' Battle 'Plays Havoc With Her Hormones and Stress Levels' — 'She's Thinking of Going on Ozempic!'

The actress has told insiders that he weight is "all over the place" as she battles with the stress of suing co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, and the added pressure of his $400m counterclaim.

A source told us: "Blake sure loves her food but has been comfort eating over the last weeks and she knows it has to stop.

"She doesn't really touch alcohol so food is one of her few vices and she's been leaning on the bad stuff a little too much in recent times and knows she's got to get a grip of the calorie intake because her weight is all over the place, up and down and it can't continue.

"She's been looking at Ozempic, just like pretty much everyone else in Hollywood but doesn't think it is correct for her at this moment. She's seen the damage it has gone to people like Sharon Osbourne and thinks right now it is not worth the risk of looking too skeletal.

"So for now, it is back in the gym with the personal trainer and shedding the piled-on pounds the hard way."