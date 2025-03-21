EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Accused of Trying to Use Soppy Morgan Freeman-Style Penguin Series to 'Rescue Her Shattered Hollywood Image' Amid Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' Case

A Hollywood insider told us: "This project is a very basic attempt to try and appear worthy with a voiceover for a soppy show about penguins. Her image has been dented over the Baldoni lawsuit and she's trying to some much-needed lustre to her tarnished image."

Life has been tough for the star as her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni over her alleged treatment on set continues.

The 37-year-old actress previously launched a lawsuit against him accusing him of harassing her while making the romantic drama film, and Bryan Freedman, his attorney, has now slammed an amended complaint, observing that it has a lack of actual "evidence."

He said in a statement: "Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."

Lively's amended complaint claims that two other actors in the movie have agreed to testify against Baldoni.

Freedman launched a staunch defense of his client, explaining that Baldoni has been "transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media."