EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Accused of Trying to Use Soppy Morgan Freeman-Style Penguin Series to 'Rescue Her Shattered Hollywood Image' Amid Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' Case
Hollywood star Blake Lively is praying she can repair her shattered Tinseltown reputation – with a new film about penguins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And this time her new co-stars won’t be able to launch a lawsuit against her as she narrates the soppy Morgan Freeman-style nature documentary.
Secrets of the Penguins is an upcoming three-part documentary series from National Geographic and it will premiere on April 20 to mark Earth Day.
Lively will narrate the show and her role has reignited focus on her legal case against Justin Baldoni and his $400million counter lawsuit.
The Gossip Girl veteran returns to the spotlight for the series featuring National Geographic Explorer-at-Large and Titanic Oscar winner James Cameron as executive producer.
In a trailer she says of her new feathery friends: "They teach. They toil. They practice parenting and act really brave for their size."
It's similar to the Morgan Freeman-narrated 2005 flick March of the Penguins – which cemented the actor's reputation as the go-to guy in Hollywood for heartwarming voiceovers.
A Hollywood insider told us: "This project is a very basic attempt to try and appear worthy with a voiceover for a soppy show about penguins. Her image has been dented over the Baldoni lawsuit and she's trying to some much-needed lustre to her tarnished image."
Life has been tough for the star as her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni over her alleged treatment on set continues.
The 37-year-old actress previously launched a lawsuit against him accusing him of harassing her while making the romantic drama film, and Bryan Freedman, his attorney, has now slammed an amended complaint, observing that it has a lack of actual "evidence."
He said in a statement: "Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."
Lively's amended complaint claims that two other actors in the movie have agreed to testify against Baldoni.
Freedman launched a staunch defense of his client, explaining that Baldoni has been "transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media."
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Hermit Lifestyle Blamed for Horrific End to His and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Lives – 'If He Hadn't Been So Stubborn, They Wouldn't Have Wound Up Mummified and Killed by Rat Virus'
He added: "Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively's false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively's lack of actual evidence."
She has accused Baldoni, 41, of causing her "severe emotional distress."
The movie star previously told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
Baldoni later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false."
To collect the secrets shared in Secrets of the Penguins, a team of 70 scientists went on a two-year, globe-spanning journey to meet the birds on their turf.
The trip took the team to the rocky beaches of Cape Town, the shores of South Georgia Island, the tropical Galapagos Islands, Namibia's desert caves, and Ekström Ice Shelf in Antarctica, where a three-person film crew spent 274 days filming a colony of 20,000 emperor penguins.