Jennifer Aniston

Pedro Pascal 'Running Scared From Jennifer Aniston Romance' As He 'Hated' Their Names in Spotlight After Intimate Dinner Date

Split photo of Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal is not happy with the attention he's been getting following a meet up with Jennifer Aniston.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 26 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Pedro Pascal may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment, but even all the attention that his encounter with Jennifer Aniston has brought him seems to be a little too much for him to handle.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor caused a frenzy following his lengthy dinner date with the Friends alum – so much so Pascal himself had to respond to the buzz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

scared pascal
Source: MEGA

Pascal is said to be 'freaked out' over the attention he's receiving following a date with Aniston.

“Jennifer and I are very good friends,” the movie star said. “It was a fun martini dinner. That’s all.”

It came after the duo was spotted leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after a three-hour dinner. Pascal, 49, and Aniston, 56, were pictured talking to each other outside the valet area before going their separate ways.

However, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Pascal wasn't exactly expecting all the attention he has received following the meet up.

scared aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston was seen meeting up with Pascal for a lengthy dinner date.

"Pedro is incredibly private,” the source said. “He doesn’t do paparazzi games or public romances. All of this attention? It freaked him out.”

The insider continued: "He likes Jennifer. Who wouldn’t? But he’s not built for this level of public scrutiny. Dinner with Jen turns into a headline tornado.

"He didn’t sign up for the frenzy. One dinner, and he’s already ready to ghost the gossip."

Meanwhile, Aniston is said to be busy on the dating scene, especially after learning her ex-husband Justin Theroux tied the knot with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico – eight years after his divorce from Aniston.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Jennifer is bravely stepping back into the dating scene after the shocking news of her ex-husband's secret wedding.

"Jen was caught off guard when she learned that Justin had exchanged vows in the ceremony with his younger flame. Friends are buzzing about how this unexpected development has reignited Jennifer's desire to find love again."

pascal
Source: MEGA

The 'Last of Us' actor made clear the two are simply friends.

The insider added the Horrible Bosses actress is "taking the plunge into the dating game, ready to embrace new adventures with an open heart. Rumors are swirling about potential suitors already lining up to win her affections, but she's looking at guys who are not in showbiz," and claimed Aniston looks at all this as "revenge romances."

"... She hopes (this) will show Justin, or even her other big ex Brad Pitt, what they're missing," the source said.

Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2018, while her marriage to the Fight Club actor ran from 2000 to 2005.

jennifer aniston dating justin theroux marriage
Source: MEGA

Theroux's wedding, naturally, did not have Aniston on their wedding guest list, a move that his new bride was all for according to insiders.

They claimed: "The hardest thing for Nicole was the enormous shadow that (Aniston) cast over her dream wedding. The most common question she was asked in the lead-up was if Jen would be going to the wedding.

"In the end, Nicole banned all mention of Jennifer. Anyone working on that wedding was briefed that it would be 'distasteful to mention previous attachments to the happy bride.'"

