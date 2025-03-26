EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's 'Revenge Romances' — How 'Friends' Actress is 'Fiercely' Hitting Dating Scene in Wake of Justin Theroux Marriage to 'Show Him What He's Missing'

Fifty-six-year-old Aniston, who is about to move into a new pad close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Montecito, California, has told pals she's been on a string of dates with non-showbiz guys as she looks for a new leading man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lovelorn Jennifer Aniston is wading back into the dating game after discovering her ex-husband Justin Theroux had secretly tied the knot with his young lover in a low-key ceremony – and seeing men in what pals are calling her attempt at "revenge romances" to show the actor what he's missing.

A source told us: "Jennifer is bravely stepping back into the dating scene after the shocking news of her ex-husband's secret wedding.

"Jen was caught off guard when she learned that Justin had exchanged vows in the ceremony with his younger flame. Friends are buzzing about how this unexpected development has reignited Jennifer's desire to find love again.

"Her pals say she’s taking the plunge into the dating game, ready to embrace new adventures with an open heart. Rumors are swirling about potential suitors already lining up to win her affections, but she's looking at guys who are not in showbiz.

"But really she sees them as 'revenge romances' – which she hopes will show Justin, or even her other big ex Brad Pitt, what they're missing."