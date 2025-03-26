Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's 'Revenge Romances' — How 'Friends' Actress is 'Fiercely' Hitting Dating Scene in Wake of Justin Theroux Marriage to 'Show Him What He's Missing'

Jennifer Aniston is said to be 'revenge dating' to show her ex Justin Theroux what he's missing after he got hitched to his younger lover Nicole Brydon Bloom.

March 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Lovelorn Jennifer Aniston is wading back into the dating game after discovering her ex-husband Justin Theroux had secretly tied the knot with his young lover in a low-key ceremony – and seeing men in what pals are calling her attempt at "revenge romances" to show the actor what he's missing.

Fifty-six-year-old Aniston, who is about to move into a new pad close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Montecito, California, has told pals she's been on a string of dates with non-showbiz guys as she looks for a new leading man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aniston has spent years hunting for Mr Right.

A source told us: "Jennifer is bravely stepping back into the dating scene after the shocking news of her ex-husband's secret wedding.

"Jen was caught off guard when she learned that Justin had exchanged vows in the ceremony with his younger flame. Friends are buzzing about how this unexpected development has reignited Jennifer's desire to find love again.

"Her pals say she’s taking the plunge into the dating game, ready to embrace new adventures with an open heart. Rumors are swirling about potential suitors already lining up to win her affections, but she's looking at guys who are not in showbiz.

"But really she sees them as 'revenge romances' – which she hopes will show Justin, or even her other big ex Brad Pitt, what they're missing."

Theroux and Bloom married earlier this month.

Aniston's ex Theroux remarried after secretly tying the knot with his model girlfriend this month.

RadarOnline.com revealed the Running Point star, 53, exchanged vows with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico – eight years after his divorce deal from the Friends star was inked.

The couple’s guestlist was relatively small, and included Theroux's beloved pit bull mix Kuma, whom he adopted from a high-kill shelter following Hurricane Harvey.

Theroux beamed as he showered his bride with love and was seen planting a kiss on her hand as they danced on the white sand as a photographer captured their big day.

Bloom, who met her groom through mutual friends, wore a stunning white gown with a long train and floor-length veil for her big day.

Although this was Bloom's first marriage, Theroux – best-known for his roles in Mulholland Drive and HBO's The Leftovers – was previously married to Aniston, 56, from 2015 to 2017.

Bloom is a New York-based actress who played Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of The Gilded Age.

Theroux is said to have dated Bloom since 2003.

She graduated with a degree in acting from Elon University in North Carolina in 2017 and started her career on the stage in regional theater in Kentucky.

Her role on The Gilded Age was a dream come true for the young starlet as she was a big fan of Downton Abbey, which was also created by Julian Fellowes.

She recalled: "I emailed my agent, and I was like I have to be in this. I told my agent, 'If this comes up, I would love the opportunity to read for them.'"

Bloom was first spotted with Theroux in February 2023 at a Netflix event at the social club Zero Bond in New York City.

