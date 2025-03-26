EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Fuming' Over Brad Pitt's New F1 Movie — As She 'Fears It Is Inspiring Accident-Prone Son Pax to Take Even More Risks on the Road'

Accident-prone Pax was involved in another electric bike accident last month.

He had been allegedly "riding down the street with no hands" when he turned a corner and hit a car – and it was his third motor collision in the past year and his second e-bike accident in six months.

Pitt, 61, plays the role of a veteran driver called Sonny Hayes who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence in his new flick.

Oscar-winner Javier Bardem also stars in the film, called F1, as the head of a fictional team called APX GP.

A source told us: "Pax is an adrenalin junkie but he’s always getting into scrapes, and Angelina is petrified that Brad’s new film will encourage him to take even greater risks on the road.

"She is very worried about Pax. Angelina feels he needs a steadying influence in his life.

"She is worried that he's gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries on the way he is going – and what a waste that would be.

She'ss fuming Brad took the role and thinks he could have given it a hard pass."

Pitt is also making dramatic moves to get back into the life of wayward Pax.