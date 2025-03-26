EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Fuming' Over Brad Pitt's New F1 Movie — As She 'Fears It Is Inspiring Accident-Prone Son Pax to Take Even More Risks on the Road'
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is terrified her ex-husband Brad Pitt's new motorsport movie will encourage their accident-prone son to get into more death-defying scrapes.
The Lara Croft star is petrified Pax, 21, will be inspired by his petrol-head dad’s latest Hollywood blockbuster, RadarOnline.co can reveal.
Accident-prone Pax was involved in another electric bike accident last month.
He had been allegedly "riding down the street with no hands" when he turned a corner and hit a car – and it was his third motor collision in the past year and his second e-bike accident in six months.
Pitt, 61, plays the role of a veteran driver called Sonny Hayes who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence in his new flick.
Oscar-winner Javier Bardem also stars in the film, called F1, as the head of a fictional team called APX GP.
A source told us: "Pax is an adrenalin junkie but he’s always getting into scrapes, and Angelina is petrified that Brad’s new film will encourage him to take even greater risks on the road.
"She is very worried about Pax. Angelina feels he needs a steadying influence in his life.
"She is worried that he's gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries on the way he is going – and what a waste that would be.
She'ss fuming Brad took the role and thinks he could have given it a hard pass."
Pitt is also making dramatic moves to get back into the life of wayward Pax.
The actor, 61, has been reportedly estranged from Pax and the majority of his and Jolie’s other five children, ever since splitting from the actress in 2016.
RadarOnline.com has revealed how he has reached out to ex-wife Jolie to be allowed to be a steadying hand on the lad's life.
A source told us: "They finally reached a divorce settlement in December, putting an end to eight years of bitter proceedings and now Brad wants to get himself back in the lives of their kids.
"And he's desperately worried about Pax as well."
Pitt and Jolie are now divorced but are still involved in legal wrangles.
The Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court over their French winery.
Jolie, 49, garnered $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt who claims she had agreed to sell him her share of the business.
The eight-year divorce settlement is separate from the ongoing tussle over the former spouses’ vineyard and the trial over whether Jolie had the legal right to sell her shares in the joint is still scheduled for April.
And then she is looking to move overseas, sources say.
Once the bitter winery fight is over, Jolie is said to be set to quit Los Angeles for a new life in Europe or Cambodia.
A source told us: "Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can’t wait to put it all behind her. Not least so she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted.
"She will set up home in Europe or Cambodia."