EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger 'Loving' Playing Stepmom To Partner Ant Anstead's Family – As Rumors Grow Pair Are Secretly Engaged
Unlucky in love Renée Zellweger's favorite new role is playing stepmom to her rumored fiancé Ant Anstead's 5-year-old son Hudson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old Oscar winner "clearly has a great relationship with Ant's little boy," a source told us.
Renée has been dating the kid's dad, British-born TV host Ant, 45, since they met four years ago while filming his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride – and another insider declared: "They are smitten."
The notoriously private star sparked fresh rumors that she and Ant are engaged when she covered up her left ring finger at the U.K. premiere of her latest movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, and sources confirmed she is indeed heading for a walk down the aisle.
Her relationship with Hudson seems to confirm that things are super-serious.
On a recent outing, she looked every inch the caring stepmother, playing soccer with the lad, helping him with his gloves, even cuddling him and holding him in her lap.
Like Bridget Jones, Zellweger has long been jinxed when it comes to relationships, despite having dated a laundry list of famous men – including Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, and rockers Jack White and Doyle Bramhall II.
She also had a short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney in 2005.
But like Bridget, Zellweger has finally found true love after so much heartbreak – with Ant and his adorable son.
A source told us the actress so head over heels she's even talking about skipping the prenup when the two wed.
The insider added: "She's in a really good place in her life both personally and professionally."