EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger 'Loving' Playing Stepmom To Partner Ant Anstead's Family – As Rumors Grow Pair Are Secretly Engaged

Renée has been dating the kid's dad, British-born TV host Ant, 45, since they met four years ago while filming his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride – and another insider declared: "They are smitten."

The notoriously private star sparked fresh rumors that she and Ant are engaged when she covered up her left ring finger at the U.K. premiere of her latest movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, and sources confirmed she is indeed heading for a walk down the aisle.

Her relationship with Hudson seems to confirm that things are super-serious.

On a recent outing, she looked every inch the caring stepmother, playing soccer with the lad, helping him with his gloves, even cuddling him and holding him in her lap.