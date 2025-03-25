EXCLUSIVE: Was Richard Burton Abused by His Stepdad? 'Brutal Truth' Behind Actor's Relationship With 'Creepy' Surrogate Father Revealed

The aspiring actor took the man’s surname as he was transformed from a coal miner’s son to one of the greatest actors of his generation, but friends and former lovers point to a darker side of the seemingly mild-mannered teacher.

Burton, who died aged 58 in 1984, never publicly speculated about Philip Burton’s sexuality.

But Roger Lewis, whose recent biography of both Burton and ex-wife Elizabeth Taylor, Erotic Vagrancy, makes a fair claim to being the most authoritative account of their chaotic, glamorous lives, suggests explicitly Philip was not only gay but a pedophile – describing him as "drab and creepy, a snail or whelk curled inside its shell."

Writer Rosemary Kingsland – who wrote a memoir about her love affair with Burton – more bluntly added Philip was "a bloody a***-bandit."

Kingsland said Burton felt unhappy about his involvement with Philip, revealing: "I absolutely think Richard had a sexual relationship with Philip Burton, because of what he said to me, and how he said it.

"If he’d just been p***k-teasing him, he might have felt a bit embarrassed or guilty about it. But when he’d had a lot to drink, he was very, very black and angry about Philip. He kept saying that he’d led Philip along and teased him.

"But he also said, 'Why would anyone take you into their house unless they wanted your a***?'"