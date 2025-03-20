EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Set For Steamy Rom-Com Big Screen Reunion' — 'It'll Make Them MILLIONS!'

The pair have avoided working together down the years but left fans eager to see them grace the silver screen after a 2020 Zoom read-through of cult teen film Fast Times At Ridgemont High to raise money for Covid good causes.

An insider told us: "Yes, it's true... Jennifer and Brad are on the hunt for the perfect project to mark their long-awaited on-screen reunion, and the buzz is palpable in Hollywood. It would make millions upon millions of dollars – for a studio and each of them.

"They're eyeing a romantic comedy reminiscent of the beloved Bridget Jones series, especially with the recent success of its latest instalment, where the character hilariously navigates dating in her 50s.

"Both stars have their teams combing through scripts, seeking that elusive gem that will meet their high standards, nothing less than a top-tier production will do.

"It’s become quite the topic of conversation, especially since the table read of Fast Times, which sparked a frenzy among fans eager for a collaboration.

"Jen and Brad have shared a close friendship over the past five years, and they’re finally ready to make something happen. The anticipation is electric, with many believing that just seeing these two together again would send fans into a frenzy."