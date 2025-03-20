EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Set For Steamy Rom-Com Big Screen Reunion' — 'It'll Make Them MILLIONS!'
Former warring couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are set to team up on screen... 20 years after divorcing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood golden couple are now close pals and have their management searching for a project that would be a box officer smash.
The pair have avoided working together down the years but left fans eager to see them grace the silver screen after a 2020 Zoom read-through of cult teen film Fast Times At Ridgemont High to raise money for Covid good causes.
An insider told us: "Yes, it's true... Jennifer and Brad are on the hunt for the perfect project to mark their long-awaited on-screen reunion, and the buzz is palpable in Hollywood. It would make millions upon millions of dollars – for a studio and each of them.
"They're eyeing a romantic comedy reminiscent of the beloved Bridget Jones series, especially with the recent success of its latest instalment, where the character hilariously navigates dating in her 50s.
"Both stars have their teams combing through scripts, seeking that elusive gem that will meet their high standards, nothing less than a top-tier production will do.
"It’s become quite the topic of conversation, especially since the table read of Fast Times, which sparked a frenzy among fans eager for a collaboration.
"Jen and Brad have shared a close friendship over the past five years, and they’re finally ready to make something happen. The anticipation is electric, with many believing that just seeing these two together again would send fans into a frenzy."
Aniston, 56, and Pitt, 61, who married in July 2000, and shocked the world when they announced their split in January 2005, have only starred opposite each other once before, on the small screen, when he played her high-school nemesis in a 2001 episode of Friends.
The actress said in 2004 they had no plans to collaborate on a film, saying: "That would be just asking for trouble. Maybe years down the line, if the right thing came along, of course, we'd love to."
Now the stars' people are searching for the "right thing" to bring them back together, our sources say.
The pair's friendship has solidified over the past five years, and they're now at the point where it's something they would enjoy doing, another insider added.
Following their split, they both moved on and remarried – Aniston to actor Justin Theroux, and Pitt to Angelina Jolie.
But those marriages both famously ended in divorce.
Pitt's split has been notoriously bitter and he is still believed to be estranged from the six children he shares with Jolie.
He is currently in a relationship with jewellery maker Ines de Ramon, while Aniston is single.
