EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise, 62, 'Edging Closer' to His Latest Mission Impossible – Making Ana De Armas, 36, His Latest 'Scientology Bride'

They added: "Tom has a gleam in his eye and a smile that can only mean he's in hot pursuit – and Ana is the prey.

"And by the giddy expression on her face, it seems to be working."

Late last year, de Armas was linked with political scion Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Our insider went on about Cruise now being on the verge of snagging her as his next "Scientology-approved" lover: "Tom's infatuated with Ana, and he's made up his mind that she's the one.

"The fact that she's been in this on-again, off-again relationship with Cuesta is of no consequence to him.

"And his mentors in Scientology will have had to have approved her as a potential partner."

Sources also said the Risky Business stud is using their private time together to wine and dine De Armas, shower her with gifts and chat to her about his favorite cult.