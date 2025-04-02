EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise, 62, 'Edging Closer' to His Latest Mission Impossible – Making Ana De Armas, 36, His Latest 'Scientology Bride'
Movie daredevil Tom Cruise's latest stunt is on the verge of success as the Mission: Impossible hunk is wearing down the resolve of Cuban cutie Ana de Armas with his non-stop romantic gestures in hopes of luring the actress to the altar as his next Scientology bride, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
De Armas, 36, emerged from a helicopter in London with the Top Gun flyboy, 62, on March 14 – one month after they grabbed takeout together on Valentine's Day in the same city.
"The official word is they're discussing a movie collaboration, though no one around them believes that's all it is," our insider said.
They added: "Tom has a gleam in his eye and a smile that can only mean he's in hot pursuit – and Ana is the prey.
"And by the giddy expression on her face, it seems to be working."
Late last year, de Armas was linked with political scion Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
Our insider went on about Cruise now being on the verge of snagging her as his next "Scientology-approved" lover: "Tom's infatuated with Ana, and he's made up his mind that she's the one.
"The fact that she's been in this on-again, off-again relationship with Cuesta is of no consequence to him.
"And his mentors in Scientology will have had to have approved her as a potential partner."
Sources also said the Risky Business stud is using their private time together to wine and dine De Armas, shower her with gifts and chat to her about his favorite cult.
"He's been talking about his association with the church over dinner with Ana," the insider added. "The church is a big part of his life, and anyone he's serious about must convert.
"The way Tom sees it is Ana is just the kind of girl to bring glamour to his religion and make it relevant again in Hollywood circles."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, De Armas' last Tinseltown relationship with Deep Water castmate Ben Affleck – ended after one year in January 2021.
Meanwhile, Cruise has notched three failed marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – and hasn't had an A-list romance since he and Holmes called it quits in 2012.
According to the source, Cruise – said to be worth a staggering $600million – is sparing no expense as he spoils the Ballerina beauty.
Our insider added: "It's all under the guise of his appreciation of her as an actress and costar – but Tom's relentless romancing is making her melt.
"No one would be surprised if they emerge publicly as a couple."