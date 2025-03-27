EXCLUSIVE: Secret Signs Tiger Woods is 'Far More Invested in New Relationship' With Vanessa Trump Than He Was With Spurned Ex Elin Nordegren
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump shook up the sports and political landscape after announcing their new relationship, but the golfer may actually be more invested in the romance.
The legendary athlete confirmed he's loved up with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife in a surprising Instagram post, however, there was more than meets the eye according to a body language expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Our source Inbaal Honigman told RadarOnline.com: "Tiger Woods demonstrates dominance in the relationship, but it’s evident that he is more invested in her than she is in him."
One photo in Woods' post showed the new couple posing side-by-side, while the next captured them cuddling together on a hammock.
Honigman continued: "He asserts his dominance by embracing his partner from behind, with his shoulder positioned protectively over hers. This body language signals his role as the protector and establishes his control in the relationship dynamic.
"However, his hand placement, slightly in front of his body, partially covering himself, reveals some apprehension. This subtle, defensive gesture suggests he feels uneasy about making their relationship public and anticipates potential negative reactions."
In the post, Woods captioned: "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Fans were quick to react, as one person joked: "This is the most un Tiger Woods-like post I’ve ever seen."
Another added at the time: "Because nothing screams privacy quite like a public announcement," and a user asked, "Did she make him post this?"
While Woods is said to have been concerned over making their relationship known, our body language expert also noted one photo shows the 49-year-old "leaning more noticeably toward Vanessa than she leans towards him."
She continued: "This imbalance indicates that his interest in her is greater than hers in him. That said, both are leaning into each other, which reflects mutual attraction, though his is more pronounced. Additionally, their upright neck and head positions signal confidence in their relationship on both sides."
Despite the backlash from fans, Don Jr.'s new partner Bettina Anderson, 38, wished the couple well in the comments section, and wrote: "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both."
Meanwhile, Woods allegedly gave his ex-wife Elin Nordegren a heads-up about his relationship before going public with it, and she was thrown for a loop at the start.
According to a source, the exchange was "awkward," but the former couple still managed to keep things "civil."
"Her response at first was like 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?" the insider added, and claimed Nordegren, 45, was "more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it."
The source claimed Woods "knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again."
"They’re not the type to give each other their 'blessing' per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids," the tipster added.
Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 and welcomed two kids: Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16. Both teens are said to "like" Vanessa.
The former pair's relationship completely fell apart following the 82-time PGA winner's infamous cheating scandal.