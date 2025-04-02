EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Kardashian Brand 'Fraud' Scandal — Audit Reveals The Reality TV Clan's Online Accounts are 'Packed With Millions of Fake Social Media Followers'

Social media and influencer agency Socially Powerful – along with the help of Modash – released their studies on their site, revealing the staggering numbers attached to some of the Kardashians' brands.

According to the data, Khloe's Good American fashion brand has about 30 percent fake followers on Instagram, totaling to over 740,000 fraudulent accounts of the more than two million followers.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh seems to be generating a bit under 29 percent of fake accounts – 4.6 million accounts currently follow the brand's Instagram.

The data also revealed Poosh has a brutally low social engagement percentage at just 0.10 percent.