Trouble In Paradise? Travis Kelce 'Blames' Massive Fame From Dating Taylor Swift For Disastrous Super Bowl Performance — 'He Wants to Take a Breather From The Public Eye'

As NFL fans may recall, Kelce had one of the most underwhelming seasons of his career – despite the Kansas City Chiefs making their way into the Super Bowl.

The team, which could have made history and won three Super Bowls in a row, ended up facing an embarrassing loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just 48 hours before the most important game of the season, Swift and Kelce grabbed dinner with his teammate and his wife, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes – which raised concerns.

Swift and Kelce are both now realizing "so much attention" on their romance "is not the best thing."