Trouble In Paradise? Travis Kelce 'Blames' Massive Fame From Dating Taylor Swift For Disastrous Super Bowl Performance — 'He Wants to Take a Breather From The Public Eye'
Travis Kelce isn't ready to shake off the last NFL season just yet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the football superstar has reportedly blamed his massive fame from dating the biggest pop singer in the world, Taylor Swift, for his disastrous Super Bowl performance back in February.
As NFL fans may recall, Kelce had one of the most underwhelming seasons of his career – despite the Kansas City Chiefs making their way into the Super Bowl.
The team, which could have made history and won three Super Bowls in a row, ended up facing an embarrassing loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Just 48 hours before the most important game of the season, Swift and Kelce grabbed dinner with his teammate and his wife, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes – which raised concerns.
Swift and Kelce are both now realizing "so much attention" on their romance "is not the best thing."
According to a Us Weekly source: "Travis wants to take (a breather) from the public eye. He was working too much last year, and he didn’t play as well as he wanted.
"He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor."
With the season over for now and Swift's massive tour ending earlier this year – the couple has been focusing on spending time out of the spotlight.
The site's source added: "Just doing nothing at all has been a dream of theirs for a while.
"Obviously the (Eras Tour) threw them into the spotlight. (Now) they’re enjoying some R&R after working their butts off, making the most of their time off.
"They’re fully living their best lives."
After the humiliating Super Bowl loss and Kelce's career going in a completely different direction after he landed hosting gigs, acting roles and more – rumors started swirling the NFL superstar was planning to hang up his cleats.
To shut down rumors he was retiring, Kelce said: "I have a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year, and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me.
"I love so many people in Kansas City—in that facility, in the community—and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet."
He added: "I've put in a lot of hard work and I've put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC, and last year it didn't end well for us.
"I feel like there's a responsibility for me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that's what I'm gonna do."
Kelce skyrocketed into worldwide fame after he and Swift went public with their romance after she attended one of his games in September 2023.