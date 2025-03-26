Your tip
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'House Hunting in Montana' As It’s Their 'Happy Place' — With Pals Insisting They Are Secretly Engaged and Set to Marry and Have Kids

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may leave the spotlight and head down to Montana to live.

March 26 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking to upgrade their love story by seemingly buying a house in Montana.

The ultra famous couple is said to be looking to lay down their roots in the Northwest state amid rumors they have already become engaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to one source, Swift and Kelce "love Montana," as there are “no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place.”

The mega star singer and her NFL man seem like they are serious about making the move as they recently took a trip to Montana and were spotted dining at the Auric Room, a hidden speakeasy at Lone Mountain Ranch.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed locals said the mood was "intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid."

An eyewitness added: “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad – just friends having a great night out.”

"They could see themselves building a life there someday,” the source said. “It’s the one place they truly feel free."

Swift and Kelce are currently splitting their time between his $6million Kansas City mansion and the entertainer's $18million NYC townhouse.

All this comes as Swift, 35, and Kelce, also 35, are believed to already be engaged, especially after the Bad Blood hitmaker covered her ring finger in snaps from her 35th birthday party in December.

Fans of the pair were convinced Swift was expecting Kelce to retire from football – following his brutal performance at Super Bowl LIX – so they could start their next chapter together.

A source said: "The idea was Travis would win the Super Bowl and go out in a blaze of glory, so they'd have more time to be together and could plan a wedding and a baby.

"Fans want them to start a family the sooner the better."

However, the legendary athlete has made it clear he has at least one more season left in him, as the insider added: "It's understandable he doesn't want to go out with a loss."

Kelce also confirmed his goal of returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for another season when in a text shared on his podcast on February 27, he expressed his commitment to hit the field again.

The message read: "I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop."

However, the source claimed Kelce's decision may have left Swift's ego "bruised, that he chose his career over her."

They continued: "Taylor has her future planned out to a tee," noting some speculate she wouldn't want to get pregnant while Travis is still playing.

"He'll be so busy training, and then when football season kicks off, he'll be focused on the game and winning."

The insider also claimed if Swift becomes pregnant, she'd "likely want Travis' total undivided attention."

Another source doubled down and added: "She wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time. Privately, she's hoping Kelce will retire, but she'll support him through another year of football if that's what he wants."

