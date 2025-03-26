Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'House Hunting in Montana' As It’s Their 'Happy Place' — With Pals Insisting They Are Secretly Engaged and Set to Marry and Have Kids

According to one source, Swift and Kelce "love Montana," as there are “no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place.”

The mega star singer and her NFL man seem like they are serious about making the move as they recently took a trip to Montana and were spotted dining at the Auric Room, a hidden speakeasy at Lone Mountain Ranch.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed locals said the mood was "intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid."