EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Big Step' of Getting Puppy is 'Trial Run For Starting Family'
Notorious cat mom Taylor Swift has a new pet to spoil as she and boyfriend Travis Kelce adopted a dog together – and insiders claim the pooch is a "trial run for starting a family" some day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, have been an item since Summer 2023 and took their relationship public in September of that same year.
As their two year anniversary rolls around, sources said adopting a pet was the next step as the couple envisions their long-term future together.
A source told us: "They didn't take this on lightly.
"Getting a new puppy requires a lot of teamwork – and it's made their bond even stronger."
Another insider added: "This is just a trial run for them getting ready to start a family of their own."
Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, was the first to spill the beans about the couple's new dog.
During an appearance on the Fritz & Whit podcast, he joked the puppy had chewed on the luxurious Italian leather couches at the Kansas City Chief star's home.
Their newest addition is also a big change for Swift, who has previously admitted she's "obsessed" with her three cats – Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, the infamous Ragdoll that was draped around her neck on the cover of her TIME Person of the Year issue in 2023.
But our insider said the power couple are happily nurturing their new pup together.
The source added: "They're saying this is practice for a baby. They're still playing coy about an engagement, but they're beyond happy."
Amid the couple's post-Eras Tour and NFL off-season downtime, the Lover singer has been said to be spending a lot of time with Kelce at his home in Kansas City.
The insider told us: "They've been playing house. It's been fun after the busy couple of years they've had."
Recently Kelce announced he would be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 13th season in the NFL following their Super Bowl loss.
But the source noted Kelce "has been pondering big things."
They added: "Taylor wants to marry him, but she's making a point not to rush in. They're just happy cocooning with their new puppy."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer and professional football player were also said to be house hunting in Montana.
One source claimed the lovebirds "love Montana" because there are "no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It's their happy place."
During a recent trip to the Northwest state, the couple were spotted at the Auric Room, a hidden speakeasy at the Lone Mountain Ranch.
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter said locals described the vibe as "intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid."
An eyewitness recalled: "They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad – just friends having a great night out.
"They could see themselves building a life there someday. It's the one place they truly feel free."