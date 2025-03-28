EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Big Step' of Getting Puppy is 'Trial Run For Starting Family'

Notorious cat mom Taylor Swift has a new pet to spoil as she and boyfriend Travis Kelce adopted a dog together – and insiders claim the pooch is a "trial run for starting a family" some day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, have been an item since Summer 2023 and took their relationship public in September of that same year.

As their two year anniversary rolls around, sources said adopting a pet was the next step as the couple envisions their long-term future together.