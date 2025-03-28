Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Big Step' of Getting Puppy is 'Trial Run For Starting Family'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift are looking to start a family, and they are now getting some practice in it seems.

Profile Image

March 28 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Notorious cat mom Taylor Swift has a new pet to spoil as she and boyfriend Travis Kelce adopted a dog together – and insiders claim the pooch is a "trial run for starting a family" some day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, have been an item since Summer 2023 and took their relationship public in September of that same year.

As their two year anniversary rolls around, sources said adopting a pet was the next step as the couple envisions their long-term future together.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift and travis kelce pp
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce have been dating since Summer 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told us: "They didn't take this on lightly.

"Getting a new puppy requires a lot of teamwork – and it's made their bond even stronger."

Another insider added: "This is just a trial run for them getting ready to start a family of their own."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift comes first travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Sources said the couple 'didn't take on (adopting a dog) lightly.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, was the first to spill the beans about the couple's new dog.

During an appearance on the Fritz & Whit podcast, he joked the puppy had chewed on the luxurious Italian leather couches at the Kansas City Chief star's home.

Their newest addition is also a big change for Swift, who has previously admitted she's "obsessed" with her three cats – Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, the infamous Ragdoll that was draped around her neck on the cover of her TIME Person of the Year issue in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift gripped with panic future of romance travis kelce major career update
Source: MEGA

Kelce's brother, Jason, spilled the beans about their new dog during a recent podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

But our insider said the power couple are happily nurturing their new pup together.

The source added: "They're saying this is practice for a baby. They're still playing coy about an engagement, but they're beyond happy."

Amid the couple's post-Eras Tour and NFL off-season downtime, the Lover singer has been said to be spending a lot of time with Kelce at his home in Kansas City.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider told us: "They've been playing house. It's been fun after the busy couple of years they've had."

Recently Kelce announced he would be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 13th season in the NFL following their Super Bowl loss.

But the source noted Kelce "has been pondering big things."

They added: "Taylor wants to marry him, but she's making a point not to rush in. They're just happy cocooning with their new puppy."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift blake lively justin baldoni drama
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Swift 'wants to marry' Kelce but is 'making a point not to rush in.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Hall & Oates.

EXCLUSIVE: Hall & Oates' Rift Has 'No Chance of Healing' After $60Million Music Publishing War Erupted

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, Jesse Kesler

EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Bodycam Footage Reveals Horror Moment Bodies of Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Were Discovered — As Mystery Deepens Over Their Passings

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer and professional football player were also said to be house hunting in Montana.

One source claimed the lovebirds "love Montana" because there are "no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It's their happy place."

During a recent trip to the Northwest state, the couple were spotted at the Auric Room, a hidden speakeasy at the Lone Mountain Ranch.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter said locals described the vibe as "intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid."

An eyewitness recalled: "They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad – just friends having a great night out.

"They could see themselves building a life there someday. It's the one place they truly feel free."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.