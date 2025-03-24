EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Dreams of Settling Down and Raising Kids With Travis Kelce 'On Hold' After He Declares He's Not Ready for NFL Retirement
Travis Kelce isn't stepping away on a sour note – but Taylor Swift may not be willing to wait around forever.
As the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end prepares for another season, some speculate his billionaire girlfriend's ego may be "bruised" by his focus on career over future family planning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After announcing he’s not retiring despite the Chiefs’ disastrous Super Bowl LIX performance, the NFL star recently explained his decision – saying the tough loss left a "bad taste" in his mouth and he believes he can play "at a higher level" than he did last season.
He added while dishing to brother Jason Kelce on the March 5 episode of New Heights: "The biggest thing is that I f---ing love playing the game of football."
While fans cheered his decision to keep playing, his girlfriend of nearly two years, Swift, might not share their excitement.
Swifties were convinced the 35-year-old singer was expecting Travis, also 35, to retire from football so they could start their next chapter together – especially after she ended her record-breaking Eras Tour in early December.
A source explained: "The idea was Travis would win the Super Bowl and go out in a blaze of glory, so they'd have more time to be together and could plan a wedding and a baby.
"Fans want them to start a family the sooner the better."
But with over 114 million albums sold worldwide and her Eras Tour becoming the first to gross $1 billion, Taylor understands what it takes to succeed.
The source added: "It's understandable he doesn't want to go out with a loss."
In a text shared on his talk show on February 27, the NFL star expressed his commitment to returning to the field stronger than ever.
The message said: "I'm coming back for sure.
"Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop."
Some, however, worry his drive could be creating tension for the couple.
After the Super Bowl, they reportedly enjoyed a private getaway abroad and were recently spotted on a date night in an undisclosed city.
They are also said to be splitting their time between Travis's $6million Kansas City mansion and Taylor's $18million NYC townhouse.
The insider noted: "It wouldn't be surprising if Taylor's ego was bruised that he chose his career over her."
Fans also think the 14-time Grammy winner has a clear timeline for getting married and starting a family.
The source continued: "Taylor has her future planned out to a tee," noting some speculate she wouldn't want to get pregnant while Travis is still playing.
"He'll be so busy training, and then when football season kicks off, he'll be focused on the game and winning."
Football wives Brittany Mahomes (mother of three with Patrick) and Kylie Kelce (expecting her fourth after Jason's retirement) show how starting a family doesn't have to wait until a dad retires.
However, Taylor may prefer to wait.
Once pregnant, said the insider: "It seems likely she'd want Travis' total undivided attention."
The situation has been compared to Tom Brady's un-retirement and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but sources claimed Taylor and Travis have laughed off such comparisons, calling them "apples to oranges."
Switching gears, the tipster also said Taylor will fully embrace Travis's upcoming season. She’ll be there on game day, bonding with his family and the other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players.
They said: "She's looking forward to being the best WAG that ever was!"