Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Dreams of Settling Down and Raising Kids With Travis Kelce 'On Hold' After He Declares He's Not Ready for NFL Retirement

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Sources say Taylor Swift may be looking to settle down, but his career could be a major setback.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce isn't stepping away on a sour note – but Taylor Swift may not be willing to wait around forever.

As the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end prepares for another season, some speculate his billionaire girlfriend's ego may be "bruised" by his focus on career over future family planning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift gripped with panic future of romance travis kelce major career update pp
Source: MEGA

Travis and Taylor were reportedly hopeful the Chiefs would win the 2025 Super Bowl and start planning their future.

Article continues below advertisement

After announcing he’s not retiring despite the Chiefs’ disastrous Super Bowl LIX performance, the NFL star recently explained his decision – saying the tough loss left a "bad taste" in his mouth and he believes he can play "at a higher level" than he did last season.

He added while dishing to brother Jason Kelce on the March 5 episode of New Heights: "The biggest thing is that I f---ing love playing the game of football."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce marriage family plans
Source: MEGA

Taylor reportedly understands her boyfriend doesn't want to end his football career on a major loss.

Article continues below advertisement

While fans cheered his decision to keep playing, his girlfriend of nearly two years, Swift, might not share their excitement.

Swifties were convinced the 35-year-old singer was expecting Travis, also 35, to retire from football so they could start their next chapter together – especially after she ended her record-breaking Eras Tour in early December.

Article continues below advertisement

A source explained: "The idea was Travis would win the Super Bowl and go out in a blaze of glory, so they'd have more time to be together and could plan a wedding and a baby.

"Fans want them to start a family the sooner the better."

Article continues below advertisement

But with over 114 million albums sold worldwide and her Eras Tour becoming the first to gross $1 billion, Taylor understands what it takes to succeed.

The source added: "It's understandable he doesn't want to go out with a loss."

Article continues below advertisement

In a text shared on his talk show on February 27, the NFL star expressed his commitment to returning to the field stronger than ever.

The message said: "I'm coming back for sure.

"Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift grammys travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Sources say Taylor has a specific timeline for getting married and starting a family.

Article continues below advertisement

Some, however, worry his drive could be creating tension for the couple.

After the Super Bowl, they reportedly enjoyed a private getaway abroad and were recently spotted on a date night in an undisclosed city.

Article continues below advertisement

They are also said to be splitting their time between Travis's $6million Kansas City mansion and Taylor's $18million NYC townhouse.

The insider noted: "It wouldn't be surprising if Taylor's ego was bruised that he chose his career over her."

Fans also think the 14-time Grammy winner has a clear timeline for getting married and starting a family.

Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "Taylor has her future planned out to a tee," noting some speculate she wouldn't want to get pregnant while Travis is still playing.

"He'll be so busy training, and then when football season kicks off, he'll be focused on the game and winning."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gene Hackman

EXCLUSIVE: Why Gene Hackman Never Had to Die — How Alzheimer's-Stricken Icon Spent His Six Final Days Terrified, Dazed and Crying for Help After Deadly Mistake Sealed His Grim Fate

Photo of Congresswoman Anna Paulina Lun

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Crusading Florida Politician Leading Trump's 'Declassification' Task Force Declares Dept. of Justice 'Needs to Release Epstein Files'

Article continues below advertisement

Football wives Brittany Mahomes (mother of three with Patrick) and Kylie Kelce (expecting her fourth after Jason's retirement) show how starting a family doesn't have to wait until a dad retires.

However, Taylor may prefer to wait.

Once pregnant, said the insider: "It seems likely she'd want Travis' total undivided attention."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce rethinking future heartbreaking weekend re evaluate relationship
Source: MEGA

The singer is expected to be present during Travis' upcoming season with the Chiefs.

The situation has been compared to Tom Brady's un-retirement and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but sources claimed Taylor and Travis have laughed off such comparisons, calling them "apples to oranges."

Switching gears, the tipster also said Taylor will fully embrace Travis's upcoming season. She’ll be there on game day, bonding with his family and the other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players.

They said: "She's looking forward to being the best WAG that ever was!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.