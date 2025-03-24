Your tip
Forget His Coconut Cakes! Tom Cruise 'Now Sending Pals Scientology Certificates Under Plexiglass as His Go-To Gift'

Tom Cruise's mission appears to be to get more eyes on Scientology with his strange gift.

March 24 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Tom Cruise wants to make sure the word of Scientology is spread wide, and one way the movie icon has done that is by apparently sending certificates of the controversial "religion" under plexiglass.

The 62-year-old is said to send the gift for various reasons, including even a holiday gesture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cruise is lavishing his famous friends with a Scientology gift.

As noted by Rob Shutter on his Substack, multiple insiders have claimed Cruise is all about sending the bizarre gift.

One Hollywood executive said: "He sends Scientology. Not a book. Not a pamphlet. A framed document. Under plexiglass.”

According to Shutter, the document is under a "high-gloss plaque featuring the 20 Tenets of Scientology, printed in metallic gold script, mounted with museum-style precision and engraved with Cruise’s initials."

“It’s his version of roses,” one anonymous person who received the gesture said. “It arrives in a velvet-lined box. No note. Just the tenets. Under plexi.”

However, Cruise is said to even send the gift when one of his projects gets the green light.

"We opened it and just... stared. It was like receiving the Constitution, but cultier," a studio assistant described after her boss received it for moving forward with the actor on one of his films.

Meanwhile, other insiders believe Cruise considers the Scientology-related gift to be a "piece of his truth," and the Mission: Impossible star believes it is “more eternal than flowers.”

A publicist stated: "You can’t eat it, you can’t smell it, but he believes it saves lives... It's very Tom.”

If Cruise's fellow stars aren't big fans of his Scientology gift, perhaps they are more into another notable present the Oscar-nominee sends: cake.

Cruise is known for sending a $126 coconut dessert to specific stars, especially around Christmas.

Some famous names who have received the pricey cake include Twisters' Glen Powell, former Superman Henry Cavill, late night host Jimmy Fallon, and royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"My friends who have tried it, they love it so much that they hit me up right around December 1. 'Hey, has it arrived yet?'" Powell gushed over the cake to Jennifer Hudson while on her talk show.

He added: "So now I have a party at my house where I'll have the Cruise cake. It's my 'Cruise Cake Party.' And I'll invite people over to try a bite or two ... (they) can't get greedy. I really have to limit people. I can't let them come back for seconds."

Not every one is so lucky, however, as some names have been booted from the list. One in particular? Brooke Shields.

"I was on the list for a while – I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year. It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom,' Shields previously said referring to Cruise's ex wife Katie Holmes and his daughter, Suri.

She continued at the time: "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped. I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake. Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."

According to Doan's Bakery, the dessert includes "a ring of moist, luxurious coconut Bundt cake, chunks of sweet white chocolate, a layer of cream cheese frosting, and toasted coconut flakes on top."

