The 2025 NFL season ended with a historic matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome. Philadelphia became LIX Super Bowl champions after a decisive 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, securing their second title in franchise history and crushing the Chiefs’ “three-peat.” The Super Bowl wasn’t only what happened on the field, as everything surrounding the game was highly-anticipated and exciting: from Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, getting booed out of the building to Kendrick Lamar making a history halftime show performance and, of course, the first ever visit of a US President to the Super Bowl, in this case non-other than recently named 47th president Donald Trump.

The Eagles’ Offense Leads to an Early Victory

Although the match should have been close, especially considering how we are talking about the two best teams in the NFL, it couldn’t have been further from reality, as the Eagles’ superiority on offense and defense was clear from kickoff. From the first kicks of the game, Philadelphia asserted their dominance thanks to a flawless offensive performance from Jalen Hurts, who managed to score a whopping 325 yards and three touchdowns, talking about performing under pressure! Hurts’ ability and composure to keep the Chiefs’ defense unbalanced was enough to secure an early lead, which the Eagles managed to maintain throughout the whole game. Not to mention that, thanks to his performance, Jalen Hurts was able to write his name in the history books with an incredible performance that puts him amongst the greatest players, and especially quarterbacks, of all time.

We mustn’t forget about other players who, alongside Hurts, gave Philadelphia their big lead, with running back Saquon Barkley managing to score 150 yards and two touchdowns, enough to secure the Super Bowl with minutes to spare, proving why the Eagles have one of the league’s most threatening attacking lines, something some casinos UK had already warned through their extensive markets. The Eagles performed under pressure, managing to score an incredible 40 points on a Super Bowl, numbers not many have achieved. But it wasn’t just their offensive superiority, it was also their great work on defense.

Chiefs Shut Down by the Philadelphia Wall

We have already mentioned how good the Eagles performed offensively, but they were just as good, if not better, defensively, keeping Patrick Mahomes away from danger and the Chiefs without any ideas of how to break their defensive line. Mahomes, considered among the greatest NFL players in history, only managed to score 250 passing yards and one single touchdown, very low numbers from a player who is the leading piece of his team. Mahomes, however, looked completely lost, the Chiefs were forced to turn the ball over several times and make a good number of hurried throws, which enabled Philadelphia to respond on the attack as soon as they got the ball back. The highlight of the Chiefs’ bad game on the attack was the intercepted pass to Travis Kelce who was waiting in the red zone to score a touchdown that would reduce the gap before halftime. This loss, alongside the Chiefs’ predictable offense, balanced the game in favor of Philadelphia, who had all the momentum necessary to claim the victory and, therefore, be crowned LIX Super Bowl Champions.

Kendrick Lamar Steals the Spotlight Amongst Several A-List Celebrities

The Super Bowl is not just what happens on the field, it’s everything that surrounds such an event. From celebrities to former players and even politicians, the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans was home, for a couple of hours, to some of the biggest celebrities in the world. Of course, Taylor Swift was going to be there supporting his boyfriend Travis Kelce, but there were a lot of surprise attendees such as NBA superstar LeBron James, actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ryan Reynolds and even Ballon D’Or winner Rodri. However, the spotlight was on one man and one man only: Kendrick Lamar. The rapper had one of the toughest challenges of his career, making a historic halftime show performance. And Kendrick, same as Jalen Hurts, didn’t crack under pressure, making a historic halftime performance where he not only sang, but made a great passage through history with the help of SZA and Samuel L. Jackson. Of course, Kendrick managed to amaze fans with his varied discography, where he sang 2024’s song of the year “Not Like Us”, although he teased fans a bit before eventually singing it.

A Final to Remember