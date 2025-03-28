Wife of Infowars founder Alex Jones Pleads for Emergency Restraining Order as Couple's Divorce Battle is Revealed
Alex Jones' second wife, Erika Wulff Jones, has asked the court for a temporary restraining order against the disgraced Infowars founder.
The couple, who have been married since 2017, are heading toward a split as a divorce petition was submitted in Texas in September, 2024, RadarOnline.com.
While Alex and Erika have yet to comment on the apparent end of their relationship, the two have been in the news before for all the wrong reasons.
In 2021, Erika landed behind bars after being arrested for domestic violence on Christmas Eve.
Alex, 51, is said to have reached out to authorities and accused his wife of hitting him in the head numerous times and of also trying to injure him with a polished club, an affidavit revealed.
The affidavit read: "Erika had hit him with both closed fists and open hands on his head in front of their child."
According to Alex, Erika struck him "over 20 times" after she'd accused him of cheating on her, as the far-right radio host said he "feared for his life"
Upon police arriving, Erika was noted having "a strong odor of alcohol" on her breath, however, she denied she assaulted Alex and claimed he was the one raging.
Following the incident, Alex said: "It's a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve. I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance."
Erika ended up spending Christmas in custody and was released on $3,000 for each of the two charges.
Days later, Alex once again commented on the matter, this time saying: "So that's what happens when someone has a chemical imbalance after surgery and the medication they had mixes together and they literally go to cuckoo world, cloud cuckoo."
All this comes as Alex is doing all he can to save his platform from a bankruptcy auction. A site ran in Alex's name is attempting to be bought by First United American Companies, after they submitted an offer of more than $7million.
In November, the company proposed an offer during closed-bid auction, but lost to The Onion, which offered just under $2million in addition to an agreement with the families of victims from the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
According to Global Tetrahedron, the parent company of The Onion, the agreement would decrease the overall amount of debt Alex owed to the families.
The conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay close to $1.5billion in defamation lawsuits to relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Despite reportedly earned over $1million in salary from InfoWars and other sources, Alex filed for bankruptcy and his assets were estimated to be worth between $1million and $10million. His liabilities were listed as anywhere between $1billion and $10 billion.
Chris Mattei, the lead trial counsel for the Sandy Hook families in Connecticut, said at the time: "Our proposal, which is to liquidate Alex Jones' assets, is the only feasible proposal to have the families be compensated quickly and in a way that recognizes the court's decision that Alex Jones' conduct was malicious and intentional."
Alex had previously told his listening audience the shooting was staged a pretext for confiscating guns, and suggested grieving parents wiere actors.