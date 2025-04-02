Inside Story of Morgan Wallen's Insane Backstage 'Strop' — With 'SNL' Staff Breaking Silence to Reveal the Trigger for His Furious Storm-Off
Morgan Wallen has found himself at the center of controversy yet again after he abruptly left the Saturday Night Live stage as host Mikey Madison wrapped the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the country music star rushed off stage, he took to Instagram to express relief over being done with the honor of being the SNL musical guest as he shared a snap of a private jet with the caption, "Get me to God's Country."
When Wallen – who performed hits I'm the Problem and Just in Case – sprinted off stage, he left the Oscar-winning actress alone to congratulate the cast, a long-standing tradition that takes place as the credits roll.
Viewers at home wasted no time in calling out the singer over his apparent lack of manners – and backlash further intensified thanks to his Instagram story.
Now, an SNL staffer has come forward to reveal what they believed caused Wallen's sudden exit – and blew the lid off his "disrespectful" behavior backstage.
According to the Daily Mail, the anonymous staffer blamed the 31-year-old's "MAGA" politics for the reason he hurried out of Studio 8H.
The show's cold open centered on the Trump administration's most recent blunder – Signalgate – and featured Andrew Dismukes playing a drunken Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth accidentally sending war plans to three teenage girls.
While the show is known for mocking current administrations, regardless of party affiliation, it was suggested the sketch could have ticked off Wallen, though he did not openly express anger over it.
The source noted: "Morgan wears his political affiliation like a badge of honor but did not talk about it outright. He is MAGA and everyone knows this. But he never praised Trump or anything like that."
While Wallen's exit was captured for all of the world to see, the staffer claimed: "He was unprofessional the entire time and came in with a chip on his shoulder."
They added: "He thought that he was this massive star that deserved to be treated as if they were lucky to have him and when he wasn't getting that he threw a tantrum."
The staffer further revealed Wallen's bad behavior has blacklisted him from the show, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in a star-studded special.
They explained: "SNL has never had anyone exit before the credits and this really p---ed a lot of people off. But all it did was get him blackballed from ever appearing on SNL again."
Not only did Wallen refuse to stay on stage with the cast after the show ended, he also reportedly refused to participate in a sketch, another common tradition for musical guests.
PageSix reported the hitmaker shot down the idea of making a cameo in a skit about standing in long lines in New York City, forcing the writers to ask Joe Jonas to fill in for him
As if those instances weren't enough to end his SNL appearances for the foreseeable future, he also skipped out on the show's after-party as he was eager to get back to "God's Country."
The staffer added: "His post right after was a total slap in the face for the folks who work so hard on the show."
Wallen's behavior also didn't go over well with SNL veteran Kenan Thompson, who addressed the controversy on Monday, March 31.
Thompson said: "The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite."