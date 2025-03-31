Truth Revealed Behind Morgan Wallen's Sudden 'SNL' Exit — And Why He REALLY Walked Off Stage

Wallen appeared to throw more gas into the flame following the episode, as he took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo of his private jet with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

All this comes as Wallen has already found himself in plenty of controversy over the years, including the time he dropped a racial slur in 2021. The shocking moment led Wallen to do all he could to save his image.

He said at the time: “I will never make an excuse for that. I was wrong… But I’m really not that guy.”

The new source said: "It wasn’t about cancel culture – it was about chemistry. He knew he wasn’t welcome. And frankly, he didn’t care.”