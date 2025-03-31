Your tip
Morgan Wallen

Truth Revealed Behind Morgan Wallen's Sudden 'SNL' Exit — And Why He REALLY Walked Off Stage

Photo of Morgan Wallen
Source: @SNL/NBC

Morgan Wallen went viral after quickly bailing on 'Saturday Night Live.'

March 31 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Morgan Wallen left Saturday Night Live viewers buzzing – but not for the best reasons, as the country singer made a quick exit and walked off stage soon after the episode ended.

The 31-year-old's week with the popular sketch comedy show and its cast is said to have been nothing but a big headache, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

morgan wallen snl
Source: @SNL/NBC

Wallen had an eventful week with the 'Saturday Night Live' cast sources said.

“Tension backstage, cold shoulders from cast, and zero laughs,” one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

They added: “Morgan only showed up to sell records – not to make friends.”

On the March 29 episode of SNL, recent Oscar Winner and Anora star Mikey Madison hosted with Wallen as the musical guest. However, as soon as the actress said her farewell speech, the Whiskey Glasses hitmaker hugged her and walked away, completely ignoring the cast.

loser morgan wallen walks off snl
Source: @SNL/NBC

Wallen hugged host Mikey Madison before walking off the stage and ignoring the cast.

A production source said of the awkward moment: "Let’s be honest. Morgan didn’t want to be there, and the cast didn’t want him there either.”

They continued: "The cast kept their distance. No one went out of their way to talk to him, and he felt it. The vibe was icy, and it never warmed up."

Meanwhile, another source added: "The cast can be elite and cliquey – and Morgan doesn’t find them funny anyway. He came to promote the album, maybe check a box, and bounce.”

morgan wallen snl
Source: @SNL/NBC

The country singer is believed to only have showed up to the comedy show to 'promote his album.'

Wallen appeared to throw more gas into the flame following the episode, as he took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo of his private jet with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

All this comes as Wallen has already found himself in plenty of controversy over the years, including the time he dropped a racial slur in 2021. The shocking moment led Wallen to do all he could to save his image.

He said at the time: “I will never make an excuse for that. I was wrong… But I’m really not that guy.”

The new source said: "It wasn’t about cancel culture – it was about chemistry. He knew he wasn’t welcome. And frankly, he didn’t care.”

morgan wallen walks off snl
Source: @morganwallen/instagram

Wallen posted this Instagram following his abrupt 'SNL' exit.

Despite the apparent drama, the NBC show is said to have no problem at all welcoming Wallen back in the near future.

Another source said Wallen's exit was simply a bizarre moment with no ill intent. They added the entertainer wasn't offended by a joke or a cast member that led him to bailing early.

Wallen's past also includes trouble with the law as The Voice alum was arrested on April 7, 2024, after he threw a chair off the roof of fellow country singer Eric Church's Chief's bar, located on Nashville's popular Broadway Street.

He was initially charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop," a source said.

"Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."

miranda lambert morgan wallen stadium tour
Source: MEGA

Wallen previously spent seven days behind bars for throwing a chair off a roof.

Following the incident, Wallen was sentenced to seven days incarceration and two years probation.

