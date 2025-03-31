Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye West's FULL Insane Interview Revealed — Including How He Believes Kardashians Were Behind Kim's Sex Tape Leak, Why He Flaunts Swastikas and Truth Behind His Beef With Jay-Z and Other Celeb 'Slaves'

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Jay-Z
Source: Mega

West targeted Kardashian and Jay-Z in his latest tirade.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West went on a wild, at times incomprehensible tirade against his personal enemies, RadarOnline.com can report, slamming his ex Kim Kardashian and her entire family, doubling down on his beef with Jay-Z and declaring himself "God on Earth."

And the controversial rapper did it all dressed head-to-toe in a custom-made KKK robe.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west dj akademiks kkk
Source: Twitter.com/@Akademiks

West left the interviewer, DJ Akademiks, speechless over his outfit during the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

West welcomed podcaster DJ Akademiks to his Hollywood hotel suite before heading off to Japan. But before he started speaking, he paused to change into his KKK attire, adorned by a giant Nazi swastika necklace.

He targeted his usual subjects of his ire, including ex-wife Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner. The 47-year-old ex-husband seemed to insinuate that all of Kim's fame and fortune were orchestrated by Jenner, who purposely released her now-infamous 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J.

While discussing his growing feud with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, West brought up Onyx, the son Carti shares with singer Iggy Azalea, claiming the mom, while staying out of their conflict, is "going to do everything in her power to make sure Onyx is never next to Kris Jenner."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube/S7R

Warning: Strong Language and Themes

Article continues below advertisement

West said the reason why is obvious – and makes sense to him.

He explained: "(Azalea's) out here in California, and her whole goal as a mom is to keep her son as far away from Kris Jenner as possible. And we all know why. We all know those sex tapes are signed for."

The artist now known as Ye went on to call the Kardashian sisters "in general (victims of) celebrity exploitation."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west dj akademiks kkk
Source: Twitter.com/@Akademiks

West even called himself 'God on Earth' during the interview.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin 'Headed for Divorce' After Red Carpet Spat Ripped Open 'Pain Behind Marriage'

Photo of Kanye West

Oh Dear… Kanye West Wears Black KKK Outfit and Admits He Is Like Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Twin' During Horrific Hour-Long Interview — In Which He Also Admits Regretting Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

Article continues below advertisement

West went on to take credit for Kim's career, along with the careers of Cardi, Amber Rose and Travis Scott, while claiming he was doing the lord's work, and that God had "blessed" him with the power to make others a star.

Yeezy also slammed that he was jealous of his own power, and those he supposedly helped: "God is an angry God. God is a jealous God.

"I'm the closest thing to God on Earth...the blessings run through me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Much of his anger focused on unapologetically reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about Jay-Z and Beyonce's twins. In a since-deleted, all-caps rant on X, West brought up rumors the Texas Hold 'Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, 7, suggesting that the process may have led to unproven learning disabilities for the two.

West said: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r-------. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r------- children is a choice."

When asked about his comments, West asked if they were some of the "best or the strongest" he had ever delivered online.

It seems Jay-Z, 55, and Beyonce, 43, disagree. A source close to the couple said they "will absolutely not stand for it" after the West "spoke about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner."

While the insider added the duo won't lower themselves to respond publicly to West, they did tell Page Six: "Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.