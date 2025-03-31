Kanye West's FULL Insane Interview Revealed — Including How He Believes Kardashians Were Behind Kim's Sex Tape Leak, Why He Flaunts Swastikas and Truth Behind His Beef With Jay-Z and Other Celeb 'Slaves'
Kanye West went on a wild, at times incomprehensible tirade against his personal enemies, RadarOnline.com can report, slamming his ex Kim Kardashian and her entire family, doubling down on his beef with Jay-Z and declaring himself "God on Earth."
And the controversial rapper did it all dressed head-to-toe in a custom-made KKK robe.
West welcomed podcaster DJ Akademiks to his Hollywood hotel suite before heading off to Japan. But before he started speaking, he paused to change into his KKK attire, adorned by a giant Nazi swastika necklace.
He targeted his usual subjects of his ire, including ex-wife Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner. The 47-year-old ex-husband seemed to insinuate that all of Kim's fame and fortune were orchestrated by Jenner, who purposely released her now-infamous 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J.
While discussing his growing feud with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, West brought up Onyx, the son Carti shares with singer Iggy Azalea, claiming the mom, while staying out of their conflict, is "going to do everything in her power to make sure Onyx is never next to Kris Jenner."
West said the reason why is obvious – and makes sense to him.
He explained: "(Azalea's) out here in California, and her whole goal as a mom is to keep her son as far away from Kris Jenner as possible. And we all know why. We all know those sex tapes are signed for."
The artist now known as Ye went on to call the Kardashian sisters "in general (victims of) celebrity exploitation."
West went on to take credit for Kim's career, along with the careers of Cardi, Amber Rose and Travis Scott, while claiming he was doing the lord's work, and that God had "blessed" him with the power to make others a star.
Yeezy also slammed that he was jealous of his own power, and those he supposedly helped: "God is an angry God. God is a jealous God.
"I'm the closest thing to God on Earth...the blessings run through me."
Much of his anger focused on unapologetically reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about Jay-Z and Beyonce's twins. In a since-deleted, all-caps rant on X, West brought up rumors the Texas Hold 'Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, 7, suggesting that the process may have led to unproven learning disabilities for the two.
West said: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r-------. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r------- children is a choice."
When asked about his comments, West asked if they were some of the "best or the strongest" he had ever delivered online.
It seems Jay-Z, 55, and Beyonce, 43, disagree. A source close to the couple said they "will absolutely not stand for it" after the West "spoke about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner."
While the insider added the duo won't lower themselves to respond publicly to West, they did tell Page Six: "Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."