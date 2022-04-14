Iggy Azalea DESTROYS Playboi Carti After Ex Claims He 'Takes Care' Of Her & 2-Year-Old Son In Since-Deleted Tweets

In the interview, Playboi had nothing but glowing reviews about the mother of his child. Alleging she's "a great mom" and he "loves her to death," the rapper went on to claim he takes care of his family.

"Im a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills," he told XXL. "I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it."

Well, Iggy doesn't agree.