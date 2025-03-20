EXCLUSIVE: Experts Warn Kanye West 'Could Be Suffering BRAIN DAMAGE' Caused by 'Killer Infection From His $850K Tooth Grill' — 'It's Driving Him Utterly Mad!'
Off-the-wall rapper Kanye West is being pushed to ever more outlandish stunts because he is being driven crazy by his $850,000 face furniture, experts believe.
RadarOnline.com can reveal medics and sources close to the Hitler-loving music mogul are convinced his brain is being poisoned by his titanium and diamond grillz dental work.
The insiders reckon toothpaste-shy West, 47, isn't cleaning behind his elaborate $850,000 facial jewelry and side-effects of the metals, plus tooth decay are rapidly unhinging his mind.
A source told us: "Kanye’s extravagant mouth bling could become a serious issue. Regardless of the expense he went to for those shiny gems and precious metals, the lack of proper cleaning is alarming. It's very likely that he's already facing tooth decay and gum infection – and that it is driving him utterly mad!
"Gum disease can lead to complications, even impacting brain function. There are concerns that harmful metals may have leached into his system, potentially affecting his mental state.
"This could explain some of his erratic behavior and rants. True to form, Kanye seems oblivious to the risks as he displays his grillz, behaving as though he's invincible, which may have dire repercussions.”
They went on: "Additionally, his wife Bianca Censori isn't particularly fond of the grillz look. While Bianca tells Kanye his 'grillz' are stylish and makes him feel manly, deep down, she finds his teeth absolutely off-putting.
"She’s confided to friends about how unattractive she finds it. Just the thought of being intimate with those metal stubs is enough to make her cringe.
"Bianca has to bite her tongue and navigate this situation carefully; being honest with him could trigger an explosive reaction, and she knows he’s too volatile for that."
One medical website stated the grillz can increase tooth decay and gum disease because bacterial plaque can get trapped between them and the tooth’s surface.
And according to a study published in the American Academy of Neurology, gum disease and tooth loss can be linked to brain shrinkage.
It said: "Retaining teeth with severe gum disease is associated with brain atrophy. Controlling the progression of gum disease through regular dental visits is crucial."
West's bizarrre behaviour plumbed new depths last week when he included his daughter North West in a song featuring the currently locked up music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com revealed Ye released a track entitled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine on X, where North is featured along with Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs.
The song, which was released on Saturday, March 15, begins with Diddy telling Kanye: "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."
Kanye replied: "Absolutely, I love you so much man.
"You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"
This prompted his ex-wife and 11-year-old North West's mum Kim Kardashian, 44, to go nuclear by threatening to take legal measures to block the track from being distributed.
Kayne shared a frantic and raging text message conversation he had with Kardashian over the issue – exposing the argument over their daughter's involvement in the song specifically because Combs – who has multitudes of sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him – is on it.
The rapper told his ex-wife in the furious exchange: "I'm never speaking with you again."