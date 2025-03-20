EXCLUSIVE: Experts Warn Kanye West 'Could Be Suffering BRAIN DAMAGE' Caused by 'Killer Infection From His $850K Tooth Grill' — 'It's Driving Him Utterly Mad!'

The insiders reckon toothpaste-shy West, 47, isn't cleaning behind his elaborate $850,000 facial jewelry and side-effects of the metals, plus tooth decay are rapidly unhinging his mind.

A source told us: "Kanye’s extravagant mouth bling could become a serious issue. Regardless of the expense he went to for those shiny gems and precious metals, the lack of proper cleaning is alarming. It's very likely that he's already facing tooth decay and gum infection – and that it is driving him utterly mad!

"Gum disease can lead to complications, even impacting brain function. There are concerns that harmful metals may have leached into his system, potentially affecting his mental state.

"This could explain some of his erratic behavior and rants. True to form, Kanye seems oblivious to the risks as he displays his grillz, behaving as though he's invincible, which may have dire repercussions.”

They went on: "Additionally, his wife Bianca Censori isn't particularly fond of the grillz look. While Bianca tells Kanye his 'grillz' are stylish and makes him feel manly, deep down, she finds his teeth absolutely off-putting.

"She’s confided to friends about how unattractive she finds it. Just the thought of being intimate with those metal stubs is enough to make her cringe.

"Bianca has to bite her tongue and navigate this situation carefully; being honest with him could trigger an explosive reaction, and she knows he’s too volatile for that."