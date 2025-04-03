EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore 'Handed Meghan Markle Questions in Advance' For Their Much-Mocked Daytime TV Love-In
Telly host Drew Barrymore drew a ton of heat for her wide-eyed and breathless interview with Meghan Markle, which was soundly panned by viewers and critics.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal 43-year-old Markle's team even received all the softball questions beforehand, leading many to raise eyebrows over the authenticity of the conversation.
A TV insider told us: "Every single question was handed to Meghan's team ahead of time which might explain why she appeared so polished throughout the segment.
"Apparently, there was not a single surprise or tough topic raised, leaving fans wondering if viewers were merely watching a scripted performance rather than a genuine interview. And they were correct because it was scripted.
"This carefully curated dialogue was designed to showcase Meghan in the best light. This wasn't a conversation, it was a performance. Can we even call it an interview if there are no unscripted questions?"
Our source went on: "Meghan's approach could be seen as a savvy PR move, but it raises the question of whether she can handle genuine scrutiny.
"Fans are divided – some adore her while others are losing patience with what they perceive as an avoidance of tough issues.
"The idea that every element of the interview was pre-approved is bound to fuel speculation and gossip. Many think that it undermines the transparency expected from a public figure.
"This exposure might just add to the perception that Meghan is more concerned with her image than with delivering real conversations. With everything meticulously planned out, it feels more like a theatrical play than a heartfelt chat."
In the sickly chat with Barrymore, Markle gushed about her love for Prince Harry, saying: "I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story. And, you know, I'm very lucky. I am married to the funniest, sweetest, most charming man.
"I mean, he's all the things that you're describing. And he's an amazing father. And so, you know, I count my blessings because I have him, and also I have a partner who is so supportive of me."
Barrymore was also trolled for addressing Markle by the royal’s new "family name" on her talk show.
RadarOnline.com revealed viewers were left frustrated by Barrymore, 50, for caving into the Duchess's demands by referring to her guest as "Meghan Sussex."
The host became the first celebrity to fall in line and refer to the Duchess as "Meghan Sussex" after the former Suits star, corrected Mindy Kaling, 45, when she called her Markle on her new Netflix series.
Our television source said: "Drew was clearly following instructions to refer to her as Meghan Sussex. She obviously felt it was a coup to get her on the show and went along with it, even though she knew it would jar with many people watching at home."
Viewers flocked to social media to voice their dismay.
One user said: "Oh Drew, she's not Meghan Sussex. That's not how it works."
Another added: "Drew has been Markled by Meghan Markle. She will never be called Meghan 'Sussex.'"