EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore 'Handed Meghan Markle Questions in Advance' For Their Much-Mocked Daytime TV Love-In

Now RadarOnline.com can reveal 43-year-old Markle's team even received all the softball questions beforehand, leading many to raise eyebrows over the authenticity of the conversation.

Telly host Drew Barrymore drew a ton of heat for her wide-eyed and breathless interview with Meghan Markle, which was soundly panned by viewers and critics.

"This carefully curated dialogue was designed to showcase Meghan in the best light . This wasn't a conversation, it was a performance. Can we even call it an interview if there are no unscripted questions?"

"Apparently, there was not a single surprise or tough topic raised, leaving fans wondering if viewers were merely watching a scripted performance rather than a genuine interview. And they were correct because it was scripted.

A TV insider told us: "Every single question was handed to Meghan's team ahead of time which might explain why she appeared so polished throughout the segment.

Critics accused Barrymore of pandering to Markle and giving her an easy ride on her sofa.

Our source went on: "Meghan's approach could be seen as a savvy PR move, but it raises the question of whether she can handle genuine scrutiny.

"Fans are divided – some adore her while others are losing patience with what they perceive as an avoidance of tough issues.

"The idea that every element of the interview was pre-approved is bound to fuel speculation and gossip. Many think that it undermines the transparency expected from a public figure.

"This exposure might just add to the perception that Meghan is more concerned with her image than with delivering real conversations. With everything meticulously planned out, it feels more like a theatrical play than a heartfelt chat."

In the sickly chat with Barrymore, Markle gushed about her love for Prince Harry, saying: "I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story. And, you know, I'm very lucky. I am married to the funniest, sweetest, most charming man.

"I mean, he's all the things that you're describing. And he's an amazing father. And so, you know, I count my blessings because I have him, and also I have a partner who is so supportive of me."