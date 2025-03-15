Was Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show the Worst of All Time?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show starring Kendrick Lamar has sparked intense debate over whether it ranks as the worst halftime show in Super Bowl history. Lamar's avant-garde performance divided audiences, with some praising his artistry and others left scratching their heads. As the dust settles after Super Bowl 2025, it's worth analyzing whether Lamar's show deserves the dubious title of "worst halftime show ever."

The Super Bowl halftime show was once simply university marching bands and Disney characters. But starting in the 1990s, it began featuring chart-topping music stars to appeal to wider audiences.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the halftime show evolved into a spectacle of surprise guests, flashy productions, and crowd-pleasing hits from artists like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Justin Timberlake.

In recent years, producers have tapped rap, hip-hop, and R&B stars to showcase diverse genres and push the envelope, sometimes controversially, as seen with Kendrick Lamar's avant-garde 2025 show.

Super Bowl halftime shows now serve as cultural milestones where artists can deliver statements and entertain millions. But they've come a long way from the old days of just marching bands during halftime.