Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Broadway

We Reveal How Broadway Icon Nathan Lane is Convinced Hollywood is Riddled with Gay-Haters After Theater Star Opens Up About Tragic Family Situation

Photo of Nathan Lane
Source: MEGA

With a handful of impressive jobs now added to his resume, he still has a few bucket list roles he's hoping for.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nathan Lane has claimed Hollywood is filled with gay-haters.

The Broadway icon opened up in a new interview and suggested that being an out gay actor cost him roles, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement
nathan lane
Source: MEGA

The star star claimed 'homophobia is alive and well.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Producers star claimed "homophobia is alive and well" in Hollywood in an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to Lane, his role in the 1996 comedy The Birdcage, in which he played a flamboyant drag queen, had a massive impact on his future in the business.

He claimed his agent at the time told him: "Maybe if you weren’t so open about your lifestyle, it would have.

"I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can’t help but think that (homophobia) played a part."

Article continues below advertisement

Lane revealed he was up for a role in the 1996 part-animated basketball comedy Space Jam and said he was allegedly told "the director (Joe Pytka) saw me hosting the Tony Awards," and that it "suggested I was too gay to play the part."

Unfortunately for Lane, Wayne Knight ended up getting the gig.

He explained: "But I don’t know. I’ll never know what people say. Homophobia is alive and well, still."

The Broadway icon suggested his career in theater possibly also impacted him landing film gigs.

He said: "There’s always … that ‘He’s from the theater’ thing. It’s either homophobia or it’s just, ‘He gives big performances because he comes from the theatre.’ If they give me a chance, I seem to do well – but you have to get the part. You need a part to prove that. I gave up long ago trying to pursue it."

Article continues below advertisement
nathan lane
Source: MEGA

Lane praised Ryan Murphy for giving him a handful of opportunities.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being knocked down a few times in the industry, Lane praised Ryan Murphy for giving him a handful of opportunities, which he is so "grateful" for.

Some of those major television roles include journalist Dominick Dunne in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and defense attorney F. Lee Bailey in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

With a handful of impressive jobs now added to his resume, he still has a few bucket list roles he's hoping for.

Lane said: "Before I die, it would be lovely to get to play a juicy, serious supporting role in some film."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Prince William and Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'To Break Royal Tradition' — Couple Is 'Making A Major Change' To Easter Sunday Plans After Her Cancer Fight and Affair Rumors

teresa giudice breakup jail time spending debts second husband

EXCLUSIVE: High-Maintenance Teresa Giudice 'Headed for Break-Up and JAIL TIME' With Second Husband Over 'Runaway Spending and Debts'

Article continues below advertisement
nathan lane
Source: MEGA

Lane recently opened up about his childhood.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Recently, Lane opened up about his traumatic childhood on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan Needs a Friend, and revealed how his mother, Nora, found herself in mental hospitals following the death of his father when he was just 11 years old.

Lane said: "My mother had me when she was 40, and not long after (my father) started drinking really heavily and essentially drank himself to death.

"My mother then sort of had a kind of breakdown after his death and her own mother's death, and she eventually was diagnosed as bipolar. Then it was called manic depression.

"So it was a difficult childhood in that I had to grow up fast. I sort of became the adult. My two older brothers were going to college. They were sort of on the way out, although they were very much involved in helping."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.