We Reveal How Broadway Icon Nathan Lane is Convinced Hollywood is Riddled with Gay-Haters After Theater Star Opens Up About Tragic Family Situation

The Producers star claimed "homophobia is alive and well" in Hollywood in an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to Lane, his role in the 1996 comedy The Birdcage , in which he played a flamboyant drag queen, had a massive impact on his future in the business.

He claimed his agent at the time told him: "Maybe if you weren’t so open about your lifestyle, it would have.

"I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can’t help but think that (homophobia) played a part."