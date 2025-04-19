Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's 'Estranged' Wife Bianca Censori 'Has Teamed Up With Kim Kardashian to Build Divorce Case Against Nazi-Loving Rapper'

bianca censori kim kardashian kanye west estranged
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori, left, and Kim Kardashian have joined forces to keep Kanye West at bay.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Deranged Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori is crumbling as he hides out in Japan while she lawyers up – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's got Kim Kardashian on speed dial to help take him down.

West fled to Tokyo late last month after causing global outrage with a string of antisemitic social media rants, but his 30-year-old wife reportedly remained behind in Los Angeles.

"Kim has been waiting for this day," an insider told us.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori kim kardashian kanye west estranged
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is reportedly helping Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up."

Kardashian, 44, agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with West, 47, but as RadarOnline.com readers know, she's now on a mission to cut him out of their lives completely and apparently sees Bianca as a potential ally.

"She's offered to help Bianca escape Kanye's clutches in exchange for Bianca's help in getting her sole custody of the kids," our insider said. "Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior."

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori kim kardashian kanye west estranged
Source: MEGA

Sources said Censori's estragement from West comes after his disturbing Hitler praise.

Article continues below advertisement

The Aussie-born architect and model, who secretly married West in December 2022, has reportedly contacted attorneys as she prepares to file for divorce.

West seemingly forced his bride to show off her naked bod on the red carpet at the Grammys in February and followed that by bragging he has "dominion" over her.

But sources say the breaking point came after the rapper unleashed a hate-filled rant praising Hitler.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori kim kardashian kanye west estranged
Source: MEGA

Kim is ready to spill the tea on West.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
josh duggar family feud parents wife loyal prison

EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Josh Duggar's Family Being Torn Apart — But Disgraced Reality TV Star's Parents and Wife Are Staying Loyal to Him as He Rots Behind Bars After Child Porn Horror

Photo of Drew Barrymore

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore Reveals How She Finally Found Her Bliss at 50 — After Nearly Being Killed by Childhood Alcohol and Drug Addictions

"Bianca finally wants out, and Kim has offered to set her up with the best lawyers and front her money if she needs it," our insider said.

They added: "Kim is chomping at the bit to hit back at Kanye and help Bianca break free in the process. Bianca has flip-flopped in the past, but she says this time is different and she's dead set on filing for divorce – which is music to Kim's ears."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.