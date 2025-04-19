EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's 'Estranged' Wife Bianca Censori 'Has Teamed Up With Kim Kardashian to Build Divorce Case Against Nazi-Loving Rapper'

Deranged Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori is crumbling as he hides out in Japan while she lawyers up – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's got Kim Kardashian on speed dial to help take him down.

West fled to Tokyo late last month after causing global outrage with a string of antisemitic social media rants, but his 30-year-old wife reportedly remained behind in Los Angeles.

"Kim has been waiting for this day," an insider told us.