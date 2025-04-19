EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's 'Estranged' Wife Bianca Censori 'Has Teamed Up With Kim Kardashian to Build Divorce Case Against Nazi-Loving Rapper'
Deranged Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori is crumbling as he hides out in Japan while she lawyers up – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's got Kim Kardashian on speed dial to help take him down.
West fled to Tokyo late last month after causing global outrage with a string of antisemitic social media rants, but his 30-year-old wife reportedly remained behind in Los Angeles.
"Kim has been waiting for this day," an insider told us.
They added: "She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up."
Kardashian, 44, agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with West, 47, but as RadarOnline.com readers know, she's now on a mission to cut him out of their lives completely and apparently sees Bianca as a potential ally.
"She's offered to help Bianca escape Kanye's clutches in exchange for Bianca's help in getting her sole custody of the kids," our insider said. "Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior."
The Aussie-born architect and model, who secretly married West in December 2022, has reportedly contacted attorneys as she prepares to file for divorce.
West seemingly forced his bride to show off her naked bod on the red carpet at the Grammys in February and followed that by bragging he has "dominion" over her.
But sources say the breaking point came after the rapper unleashed a hate-filled rant praising Hitler.
"Bianca finally wants out, and Kim has offered to set her up with the best lawyers and front her money if she needs it," our insider said.
They added: "Kim is chomping at the bit to hit back at Kanye and help Bianca break free in the process. Bianca has flip-flopped in the past, but she says this time is different and she's dead set on filing for divorce – which is music to Kim's ears."