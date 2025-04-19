EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Josh Duggar's Family Being Torn Apart — But Disgraced Reality TV Star's Parents and Wife Are Staying Loyal to Him as He Rots Behind Bars After Child Porn Horror

Jailed Josh Duggar is reaching out for support, but it's causing a huge rift within his family – because most of them believe he deserves zero sympathy and should be left to rot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the disgraced former reality-TV star's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, along with wife Anna, remain loyal to the convicted sex offender, Josh's sisters Jill, Jinger and Jessa remain firmly convinced that justice has been served.

Even their sibling Joy-Anna, who attended Josh's trial and supported Anna, agrees with the guilty verdict.

Sources tell us the sisters aren't likely to change their opinion of their pedophile brother, no matter how grim the prison conditions.