EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Josh Duggar's Family Being Torn Apart — But Disgraced Reality TV Star's Parents and Wife Are Staying Loyal to Him as He Rots Behind Bars After Child Porn Horror
Jailed Josh Duggar is reaching out for support, but it's causing a huge rift within his family – because most of them believe he deserves zero sympathy and should be left to rot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the disgraced former reality-TV star's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, along with wife Anna, remain loyal to the convicted sex offender, Josh's sisters Jill, Jinger and Jessa remain firmly convinced that justice has been served.
Even their sibling Joy-Anna, who attended Josh's trial and supported Anna, agrees with the guilty verdict.
Sources tell us the sisters aren't likely to change their opinion of their pedophile brother, no matter how grim the prison conditions.
Duggar is serving a 151-month sentence at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas, after a jury found him guilty of child pornography.
"It's hell on earth in prison and Josh is whining the blues and desperately wants support from the family, and there are some who feel he deserves pity and others not so much," our insider said.
Adding to the woes of the former 19 Kids and Counting star, the warden recently shut down recreational time as punishment for inmates sneaking in contraband, which set off a hunger strike by hundreds of inmates until activities were restored.
"It's stressful hearing Josh describe the conditions behind bars, the politics, the punishments, not to mention the inedible food, the fears of bodily harm, the cold and discomfort – but not everyone wants him sprung," the source said.
They went on: "As far as Jill, Jinger and Jessa are concerned, he's made his bed and he's got to lie in it. Joy-Anna sat in on the trial and heard the evidence and agrees with the verdict. It's been very difficult having to live with the shame he's put on the family.
"But Josh's wife still stays loyal to him. Her wedding ring has never left her finger, and Jim Bob and Michelle's support has never wavered.
"The two sides argue when the sisters say they don't feel sorry for Josh.
"The discord within the family is more stressful than Josh's constant complaining."