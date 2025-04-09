Trump's Loyal and Wealthy Supporters Party at Mar-a-Lago in 'Distasteful' Affair Despite Nation in Shambles Over Tariffs Hike Chaos
Most of the country may be feeling sick over the massive tariffs hike, but the same can't be said for those celebrating at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
The nation has been rocked by the controversial president's careless decisions when it comes to tariffs, pushing the world into a possible trade war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Page Six, there was a massive celebration at the Palm Beach, Florida, spot the night after "Libration Day," when Trump revealed his shocking tariff plan.
The insider said: “Members and their guests were in great spirits despite the total collapse of the stock market," and claimed the event "felt like a rally."
Some guests at the event included singer Andy Ross — who recently launched his American Rebel Light Beer at Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk and Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse. Ross is said to have been heard telling a table of wealthy investors the new tariffs were a blessing for his American-made brand.
Trump himself even made a a cameo, but his appearance caused utter pandemonium after the DJ decided to play songs by the Village People.
The source said: “They kept playing his songs and people would not sit. They were all mobbing at the door where he was supposed to come in."
“Security was telling people to please sit and they wouldn’t. They told people it was not secure for the president to come in," the insider shared, but added Trump was eventually allowed inside and was spotted mingling with guests.
However, Trump's bash wasn't warmly received by the rest of the country, as one person raged on social media: "They're way too happy that everything is going straight into the toilet!"
"Our country is literally going to hell and these people are celebrating? Wow. Talk about tone deaf," another said, as one user simply called it "distasteful."
Another lashed out: "Shows how brainwashed the cult is."
While it was all music and fun at Mar-a-Lago, others were left with feelings of dread following Trump's 10 percent "baseline" tariff, which will impact all of US imports except items from Mexico and Canada.
More tariffs on goods from 57 trading partners, including the European Union and China, went into effect on Wednesday, April 9.
After Trump implemented a 104 percent tariff on products from China at midnight, President Xi Jinping hit back with an 84 percent increase on American products.
"I know what the hell I’m doing,” Trump said during a fundraising gala for House Republicans on Tuesday, April 8. “I know what I’m doing. And you know what I’m doing too. That’s why you vote for me.”
"I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my a--. They are. They are dying to make a deal," the 78-year-old added, and then mocked foreign leaders: “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir!”
On X, Trump then responded to the concern with a simply comment: "BE COOL. Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!”
On Wednesday, April 9, Trump announced a 90 days pause on the tariff hike in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal, and also claimed American citizens were "jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy."
However, the same "courtesy" was not extended to China, as he instead increased their tariffs on imports to 125 percent “effective immediately."