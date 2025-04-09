Trump's Loyal and Wealthy Supporters Party at Mar-a-Lago in 'Distasteful' Affair Despite Nation in Shambles Over Tariffs Hike Chaos

According to Page Six, there was a massive celebration at the Palm Beach, Florida, spot the night after "Libration Day," when Trump revealed his shocking tariff plan.

The insider said: “Members and their guests were in great spirits despite the total collapse of the stock market," and claimed the event "felt like a rally."

Some guests at the event included singer Andy Ross — who recently launched his American Rebel Light Beer at Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk and Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse. Ross is said to have been heard telling a table of wealthy investors the new tariffs were a blessing for his American-made brand.