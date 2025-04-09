'She's the Expert?!' Bungling Businesswoman Meghan Markle Mauled For Telling 'Fortune' She Is Convinced Her Pricey As Ever Brand Will Keep Selling Despite Global Tariffs War Catastrophe

As Donald Trump plays a game of tariff chicken with the rest of the world, Markle is busy trying to finally launch her new business.

Markle, 43, opened the online door to her As Ever brand last week – and promptly sold out of everything. Tariffs on goods needed to satisfy those orders threaten her bottom line.

But she told Fortune her business is well-prepared for the volatile market: "At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the U.S., so we don’t anticipate tariffs affecting us directly.

"But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable.

"I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy."