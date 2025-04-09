Will It Finally End With This? We Reveal Actor's On-Set Revelations That Could Tear Blake Lively's 'Harassment' Case Against Justin Baldoni To Shreds

Lively, 37, alleged in her initial complaint an amended version filed in February that Baldoni's behaviors on the set of their film left her feeling "disturbed."

The 37-year-old singled out additional scenes added to the film, including one of her giving birth, claiming Baldoni, 41, hired a personal friend to play her OBGYN.

According to the complaint: "Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating."

Her lawyer argued that typically such a small role would be given to a local actor, or "day player." However, it's not unusual for directors to get personal friends and family involved in their films as special "easter eggs."

In fact, Baldoni's wife, Emily, appeared in the movie as a doctor as well.