Will It Finally End With This? We Reveal Actor's On-Set Revelations That Could Tear Blake Lively's 'Harassment' Case Against Justin Baldoni To Shreds
An actor who shared an intimate scene with Blake Lively in her film It Ends with Us has come forward to dispute some of her sexual harassment lawsuit claims against former co-star and director Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lively has claimed Baldoni made her feel "humiliated" on set, but the day player took offense to that.
Lively, 37, alleged in her initial complaint an amended version filed in February that Baldoni's behaviors on the set of their film left her feeling "disturbed."
The 37-year-old singled out additional scenes added to the film, including one of her giving birth, claiming Baldoni, 41, hired a personal friend to play her OBGYN.
According to the complaint: "Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating."
Her lawyer argued that typically such a small role would be given to a local actor, or "day player." However, it's not unusual for directors to get personal friends and family involved in their films as special "easter eggs."
In fact, Baldoni's wife, Emily, appeared in the movie as a doctor as well.
Actor Adam Mondschein told Page Six his time on the film was completely professional, and he was "surprised" to see his name mentioned in the lawsuit.
He said: "I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described."
Mondschein's character, "Doctor Dunbar," helped deliver Lively’s baby in the romantic drama. He adamantly defended his work on the film, insisting "nothing unusual or improper occurred."
As for Lively’s claim that she was "nearly nude" during the scene, Mondschein clarified: "Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose."
Baldoni has been busy attempting to bust Lively's claims. Among her accusations, she noted a specific dance scene in which she said the leading actor made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.
However, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said this scene will be one of the key components of his defense: "There were certain things that were alleged in the pleadings that she calls harassment and that will be the subject of that matter."
Appearing on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Freedman argued the case is more "she said, he said" than grounded in facts.
He said: "Whether she felt harassed or not is one thing. But does it rise to the legal definition of harassment? The answer is no."
The lawyer said the law doesn't bend to opinion.
"I can’t speak to how someone feels," he continued. "People can feel different ways about different things, and everyone is entitled to their own feeling, but from a legal perspective, the question really is, was there harassment?"