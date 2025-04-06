'Grab 'Em By The Nuts!' Blake Lively Facing Trump-Style 'Smoking Gun' Evidence That Could Shatter Her Case Against 'Harasser' Justin Baldoni

The film's director, Paul Feig, can be heard saying in the recorded commentary playing over the film, telling Lively: "One of my favorite additions that you came up with – grabbing his nuts. You really went for it too."

Laughing, Lively added: "That's always awkward – 'Hey, nice to meet you, can I grab your nuts really hard? Not because I want to but because I feel like (my character, Emily) would.'"

A source close to the actor said: "This video will absolutely be used by Justin Baldoni's legal team in the case against Blake. It is a significant piece of evidence that caught everyone off guard. It is a smoking gun.

"Blake admitted to grabbing her co-star's crotch as improvisation, and Paul confirmed that it was an unscripted addition. The video captures Blake doing exactly what she is now accusing Justin of, except worse.

"If Justin had grabbed Blake's crotch or her breasts without her consent, she likely would have pursued criminal charges for assault. Yet, when she did it in A Simple Favor, she laughed it off."