'Grab 'Em By The Nuts!' Blake Lively Facing Trump-Style 'Smoking Gun' Evidence That Could Shatter Her Case Against 'Harasser' Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively is under intense scrutiny following revelations about an improvised scene where she grabbed her male co-star "by the nuts" during the filming of A Simple Favor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lively's actions have resurfaced in light of allegations made by co-star Justin Baldoni regarding inappropriate behavior on set.
The film's director, Paul Feig, can be heard saying in the recorded commentary playing over the film, telling Lively: "One of my favorite additions that you came up with – grabbing his nuts. You really went for it too."
Laughing, Lively added: "That's always awkward – 'Hey, nice to meet you, can I grab your nuts really hard? Not because I want to but because I feel like (my character, Emily) would.'"
A source close to the actor said: "This video will absolutely be used by Justin Baldoni's legal team in the case against Blake. It is a significant piece of evidence that caught everyone off guard. It is a smoking gun.
"Blake admitted to grabbing her co-star's crotch as improvisation, and Paul confirmed that it was an unscripted addition. The video captures Blake doing exactly what she is now accusing Justin of, except worse.
"If Justin had grabbed Blake's crotch or her breasts without her consent, she likely would have pursued criminal charges for assault. Yet, when she did it in A Simple Favor, she laughed it off."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lively claimed Baldoni created a toxic work environment and launched a smear campaign against her amid the movie's press tour.
In her lawsuit against the It Ends With Us filmmaker, Lively included screenshots of text message conversations between Baldoni, PR manager Melissa Nathan and publicist Jennifer Abel, which appear to be discussing tactics against the actress.
In January, Baldoni filed a 179-page complaint in the Southern District of New York with his publicists, claiming Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.
The actor requested a jury trial and a judgment of $400 million.
The actor's lawsuit states: "At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.
"When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will."
Baldoni claimed he has a "mountain of concrete evidence" disproving Lively's allegations.
One such piece of evidence was a video which appeared to counter The Shallows actress's claims about the film director allegedly dragging his lips down her neck and telling her, "It smells so good," as they shot intimate scenes for their movie.
She insisted that nobody had heard him say it, but the behind-the-scenes footage revealed the sound equipment picked up the actors' small talk, showing how his comment about her scent was in response to Lively talking about her recent spray tan.
In response to that video, Lively's legal team said: "Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning.
"(It) shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck.
"Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in her Complaint."