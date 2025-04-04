Justin Baldoni Slates Blake Lively and Her Husband 'Co-Conspirator' Ryan Reynolds After Yet Another Twist in $400Million 'Harassment' Battle
Justin Baldoni has ruthlessly hit back at Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds after the couple filed to dismiss his $400million defamation lawsuit against them.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legal team representing the It Ends with Us director and the Wayfarer Studios parties dubbed Reynolds as Lively's "co-conspirator" as they asked Judge Lewis J. Liman to deny both the Deadpool star and his wife's dismissal request.
Baldoni's lawyers claim in legal docs Reynolds "pretends that the Wayfarer Parties First Amended Complaint (the FAC) fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse.
"Not so. The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties' claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator."
They've also suggested Reynolds should not be able to recover attorneys fees from Baldoni in the "extremely unlikely event" that he is dismissed from the lawsuit.
This comes after Lively's attorneys stated in her March 20 dismissal filing that Wayfarer's legal efforts against her could end up costing Baldoni's team $100million.
However, a spokesperson for Reynolds responded to Baldoni's legal team, claiming the latter and the Wayfarer Studios parties "finally realize the plain defects in their complaint," while calling the lawsuit "frivolous".
They also stated Reynolds will continue to standby his wife while reiterating Lively's harassment and retaliation allegations.
A spokesperson told DailyMail.com: "They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm.
"Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is 'confident enough to listen' to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her.
"Under New York law, California law, and indeed in every jurisdiction of the United States this lawsuit not only fails but may result in the Wayfarer Parties covering Ryan's costs and attorneys' fees for bringing such a frivolous case in the first place."
According to court docs obtained on Thursday, Baldoni provided the judge with reasons as to why the Gossip Girl's attempt to toss out his lawsuit should be denied.
Baldoni accused Lively of being the mastermind behind an elaborate smear campaign, which he claimed was "designed to ruin the reputations and careers of the Wayfarer parties."
Baldoni claims "there is sufficient evidence that (Lively) took a responsible part in publishing each of the allegedly defamatory statements by approving or authorizing them prior to publication."
He also alleged that Lively "told the NYT (New York Times) a false and damning story about an insidious PR sabotage operation deployed as revenge for sexual harassment complaints, with the knowledge and intent that the newspaper would publish that false story."
He continued to insist that Lively acted out of malice and accused her of actively trying to destroy his Hollywood career.
Baldoni has been locked in a bitter legal war with former co-star Lively and Reynolds since December 2024 after the actress accused him of sexual harassment on set of their It Ends with Us.
She went on to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, who she also accused of orchestrating a "retaliation campaign," and he responded by suing Lively, Reynolds and Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation.
Baldoni also launched a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its reporting on Lively's allegations.
All parties have denied the allegations against them