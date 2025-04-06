EXCLUSIVE: Why Kanye West AND Kim Kardashian Could Both Lose Custody of Their Kids in Wake of His Controversy-Baiting KKK Stunt

Dr. Phil explained the exes could lose custody if the rapper continued his erratic behavior and his ex-wife did nothing.

"If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention," he said. "What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken."

He also dismissed the notion Kardashian and West’s superstar statuses could prevent their children from being removed.

"If the (Department of Children and Families) gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them," he declared. "Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry."