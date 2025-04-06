EXCLUSIVE: Why Kanye West AND Kim Kardashian Could Both Lose Custody of Their Kids in Wake of His Controversy-Baiting KKK Stunt
Warring Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could BOTH lose custody of their brood of kids, it has been sensationally claimed.
Respected TV expert Dr Phil has revealed Kardashian could pay a high price for her Hitler-loving ex's increasingly erratic behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At present both stars co-parent their four children.
The exes have been at odds since Kardashian pulled their eldest North from Kanye’s recording studio after she learned West had invited the Tate brothers to the same session – despite the pair being accused of fraud and sexual assault.
Dr. Phil explained the exes could lose custody if the rapper continued his erratic behavior and his ex-wife did nothing.
"If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention," he said. "What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken."
He also dismissed the notion Kardashian and West’s superstar statuses could prevent their children from being removed.
"If the (Department of Children and Families) gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them," he declared. "Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry."
Kardashian and West separated in 2020 after seven years of marriage and settled their divorce in 2022.
We told last week how troubled West was facing the prospect of losing custody of his kids after embroiling daughter North in a sick tribute to fallen mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Sources told RadarOnline.com "petrified and furious" Kardashian was consulting lawyers to draw up a battle plan to save their kids from being subjected to Nazi-loving West's increasingly crazy stunts.
Kardashian, 44, and West, 47, have joint custody of North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 – but that could change given the gravity of the racist rapper's recent antics.
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Declares There's 'No Chance' Shamed Brother Prince Andrew Will Worm his Way Back into Royal Family on Back of Plan to 'Discredit' Sex Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre
We have reported how West is being pushed to ever more outlandish behavior because he is being driven crazy by his $850,000 face furniture, according to experts.
RadarOnline.com revealed medics and sources close to the music mogul are convinced his brain is being poisoned by his titanium and diamond grillz dental work.
The insiders reckon toothpaste-shy West isn't cleaning behind his elaborate facial jewelry and side-effects of the metals, plus tooth decay are rapidly unhinging his mind.
A source told us: "Kanye’s extravagant mouth bling could become a serious issue. Regardless of the expense he went to for those shiny gems and precious metals, the lack of proper cleaning is alarming. It's very likely that he's already facing tooth decay and gum infection – and that it is driving him utterly mad!
"Gum disease can lead to complications, even impacting brain function. There are concerns that harmful metals may have leached into his system, potentially affecting his mental state."
The insider added: "This could explain some of his erratic behavior and rants. True to form, Kanye seems oblivious to the risks as he displays his grillz, behaving as though he's invincible, which may have dire repercussions.
"And Kanye's wife Bianca Censori isn't particularly fond of the grillz look. While Bianca tells Kanye his 'grillz' are stylish and makes him feel manly, deep down, she finds his teeth absolutely off-putting."