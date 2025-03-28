Andrew Tate's Traumatized Girlfriend Reveals the Four Chilling Words He Spat Before She Fled Beverly Hills Hotel After 'Rough Sex Nearly Left Her Unconscious'

Breaking her silence following their split, Stern documented harrowing allegations against Tate, 38, in an Instagram post, shown below – adding that ultimately she "still loves him" and fears it may be a result of "Stockholm Syndrome".

She wrote: "The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were 'Shut the f--k up b-tch. You will never talkback me. You are my property.'"

The model revealed this week she filed a lawsuit against her former beau, accusing him of choking and assaulting her during a rough sexual encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11 — just two weeks after he was let back into the United States.