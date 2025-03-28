Andrew Tate's Traumatized Girlfriend Reveals the Four Chilling Words He Spat Before She Fled Beverly Hills Hotel After 'Rough Sex Nearly Left Her Unconscious'
Andrew Tate told his girlfriend "you are my property" after a rough sex session when he allegedly choked her to near the point of unconsciousness.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bri Stern also told how the self-proclaimed misogynist threatened to "ruin my life, rape me and kill me" if she ever betrayed him.
Breaking her silence following their split, Stern documented harrowing allegations against Tate, 38, in an Instagram post, shown below – adding that ultimately she "still loves him" and fears it may be a result of "Stockholm Syndrome".
She wrote: "The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were 'Shut the f--k up b-tch. You will never talkback me. You are my property.'"
The model revealed this week she filed a lawsuit against her former beau, accusing him of choking and assaulting her during a rough sexual encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11 — just two weeks after he was let back into the United States.
The disgraced influencer, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, returned to the U.S last month after years in a Romanian prison and under house arrest alongside his brother Tristan Tate on criminal sex trafficking charges.
Stern said it was those final, degrading words that made it "click" in her brain that she could not go back to him.
She explained: "I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me would not say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way he did."
Stern said that moment made her realize "the gravity of the situation, this wasn't a joke or an internet facade."
The couple met in the summer of 2024. At the time, Tate was still holed up under house arrest in Romania, and "needed models" for his crypto coin.
As an established model who was herself trying to learn more about crypto to "save her coin," the duo began spending time together.
"When we were't physically together, we were in communication all day, every day. He was my best friend. We made plans to live together, first in Romania, then in Miami once he traveled to America."
Tate told Stern he wanted to "start a new life" with her, and that he wanted her to "have his children".
But after the alleged assault on March 11, Stern decided that she "wanted better for myself, for my children" and left, making a promise to herself not to go back to him.
Tate has built a brand and cult-like following for his controversial stances about women and masculinity, describing himself as a "misogynist" who believes women belong in the home, should not drive, and must "bear responsibility" if they are raped.
He is currently facing charges associated with sex trafficking young women, as well as a count of rape.