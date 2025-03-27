Self-Confessed Misogynist Andrew Tate Faces Fresh Abuse Allegations — With His Girlfriend Bri Stern Accusing Him of ‘Beating and Choking Her Near-Unconscious’ During ‘Violent Sex’
Self-confessed misogynist Andrew Tate is facing new abuse allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his girlfriend, Bri Stern, filed a police report after accusing the controversial influencer of attacking her on March 11.
According to reports, Stern accused Tate of choking her so hard during rough sex inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.
She told police the incident took place two weeks ago and how she allegedly nearly passed out from the encounter.
Stern allegedly told Tate to stop as it started getting rougher, which he ignored and then only stopped after the encounter was over.
According to photos obtained by TMZ, after Tate fell asleep, Stern took photos of her injuries in the bathroom – which showed bruises on the side of her face.
Stern was reportedly diagnosed as "post-concussive."
She allegedly told police she waited before filing a police report until Tate left the country.
The influencer left over the weekend with his brother for a check-in with authorities in Romania for his criminal case.
The site also obtained alleged texts from Tate to Stern, which stated he wanted to "beat her" and get her "pregnant."
As previously reported, Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested back in 2022 and indicted last year on charges that they took part in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited.
The influencer is also facing rape charges.
Both of the brothers haven't been convicted of any crimes yet and have denied all of the charges.
On Monday, both of the Tate brothers checked in at a police station near Romania’s capital, complying with judicial requirements in the case in which they were accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
The influencer told reporters: "I’m a free person who has not been convicted of anything."
He said he will “comply with all judicial authorities everywhere around the world because I’m completely innocent.”
He added: “It doesn't matter what you’re accused of, it matters what you are proven guilty to have done in a fair court of law.
"Accusations mean nothing. It doesn’t matter how many times you repeat an accusation on the news. That is garbage."
On March 22, nearly one month after a travel ban imposed on them was lifted, the brothers arrived in Romania on March 22, shortly before 1 a.m. local time.
On his X account, Tate shared a photo of himself sitting on his private jet with the caption: "Spending $185,000 on a private jet across the Atlantic to sign one single piece of paper in Romania. Innocent men don’t run. THEY CLEAR THEIR NAME IN COURT."
He added in a separate tweet: "Imagine how f----- everyone is once Romania fully drops the case and pays me damages. Tick tock."