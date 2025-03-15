EXCLUSIVE: How Brave Woman 'Rescued' From Andrew Tate 'Compound' in Romania Is Terrified After Rape-Accused Influencer and His Brother Arrived In Her Home State of Florida
A woman "freed" from the clutches of influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate is living in fear after the pair were granted refuge in the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The U.S. national is said to have been released from their compound in Romania after claiming she was forced to take part in degrading porn movies.
She fled to her home state of Florida in 2021 but has now been left floored after the Tates – dual U.S. and U.K. nationals, were allowed to fly from Europe to the U.S. by Donald Trump’s administration.
They are now also living in Florida – striking fear into the woman in hiding.
The alleged victim, who once believed she was in love with Tristan Tate, is known only as Jane Doe.
Her attorney Dani Pinter, senior vice president of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, revealed she is utterly "terrified."
She said: "Her parents are terrified too. They're wondering if someone will show up at their door."
Such is Jane's fear of being located that she has gone into hiding, Pinter revealed.
Living in rented accommodation and paying cash in hand, Jane's existence has been shattered by her decision to stand up to the Tates after she agreed to help the U.S. embassy, who rescued her from Romania, with their case against the duo.
Consequently, she was named on the indictment which led to the brothers' arrest there in December 2022, on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct, money laundering and forming an organised crime group.
The Tates were held in police detention for three months and later placed under house arrest.
They were, until last week, banned from leaving the country, and expected to face trial in Romania before being extradited to the UK, where they also face charges of rape and human trafficking but they were allowed to jet to the US.
The Tates, who deny all wrongdoing, have fought back against Jane Doe.
Pinter says in January 2023, their lawyer sent a letter demanding she recant her statement, or they would sue her and her parents for $10million each.
She didn't – so in August that year the Tates sued Jane and her parents for defamation, claiming $5million in reputational damages as a result of her claims.
It also marked the start of what her lawyer describes as a campaign of harassment, whereby Jane's personal information was shared online, known as doxing, with the Tates' millions of fans encouraged to troll, discredit and humiliate her.
"The Tate brothers engaged their followers to harass her for years," Pinter added about her terrified client. "She's been terrified the Tates' followers and associates would find her. Now they are in Florida, even the Tates themselves could find her."
But Jane refused to be silenced. Last month, she counter-sued the Tates, alleging attempted sex trafficking, as well as witness intimidation and tampering.
In a 183-page publicly available court document, the Tates are claimed to be "webcam pimps and pornographers who made their first million dollars from lying and deceiving women."
Just over a fortnight later came the shock news that Romanian authorities had dropped the travel ban that had been imposed on the brothers since 2022.
According to national media reports, the brothers left for the US to attend to "family issues they wanted to resolve."