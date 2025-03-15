EXCLUSIVE: How Brave Woman 'Rescued' From Andrew Tate 'Compound' in Romania Is Terrified After Rape-Accused Influencer and His Brother Arrived In Her Home State of Florida

A woman "freed" from the clutches of influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate is living in fear after the pair were granted refuge in the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The U.S. national is said to have been released from their compound in Romania after claiming she was forced to take part in degrading porn movies.

She fled to her home state of Florida in 2021 but has now been left floored after the Tates – dual U.S. and U.K. nationals, were allowed to fly from Europe to the U.S. by Donald Trump’s administration.

They are now also living in Florida – striking fear into the woman in hiding.