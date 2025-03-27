EXCLUSIVE: Did Demi Lovato Undergo Plastic Surgery? Experts Say Singer's 'Unrecognizable' New Look Could Stem From Specific Social Media Tricks

Within the last few weeks, fans have taken to social media to speculate if the Disney fan favorite secretly had surgery.

One user said: "I was watching some old Demi Lovato music videos and I was in love with her, went to her Instagram, and I didn't even recognize her from the plastic surgery. I mean, slay girl (I guess)?"

While responding to new photos uploaded on X, one user simple wrote: "Plastic surgery."

A third added: "She definitely got plastic surgery recently, she looks so different."