EXCLUSIVE: Did Demi Lovato Undergo Plastic Surgery? Experts Say Singer's 'Unrecognizable' New Look Could Stem From Specific Social Media Tricks
Demi Lovato has fueled plastic surgery rumors – and we have the answers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the truth behind rumors the pop singer went under the knife as she's been looking "unrecognizable," according to her social media followers.
Within the last few weeks, fans have taken to social media to speculate if the Disney fan favorite secretly had surgery.
One user said: "I was watching some old Demi Lovato music videos and I was in love with her, went to her Instagram, and I didn't even recognize her from the plastic surgery. I mean, slay girl (I guess)?"
While responding to new photos uploaded on X, one user simple wrote: "Plastic surgery."
A third added: "She definitely got plastic surgery recently, she looks so different."
Amid the crazy speculation, we've got the answers – as plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, who has not treated the Disney Channel icon, revealed her thoughts on the transformation.
She said: "After reviewing Demi Lovato’s recent video and available images, there’s no clear evidence to suggest she’s undergone plastic surgery. What’s more likely is that she used a beauty filter—these often subtly (or not-so-subtly) widen the jawline, enhance lip volume, and smooth out skin texture.
"It’s very common for these filters to create an altered appearance that sparks speculation, especially when combined with different lighting or camera angles.
"Demi has been open in the past about using injectables like Xeomin, and I appreciate her transparency. That kind of openness helps remove the stigma around cosmetic treatments. But in this case, the internet chatter seems to be more about digital distortion than actual surgical change."
In the past, the singer has been open about past work she's done.
The 31-year-old singer, who was named as a brand ambassador for the anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin, said to People magazine: “I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, (keep you) true to yourself, and help you look and feel your best.
"I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself.
"There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both."
The pop singer is also known for sharing her beauty and skincare routine with her fans – especially because they have been loyal to the star for decades.
She told People magazine: "I'm always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.
"It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."
Besides her physical appearance, the singer is also in a great place with her mental health and putting a lot of focus into her mental health treatments.
In June 2024, she said: "I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy (in) the little things in life. That was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."
The singer's love life is also in a great place - she's currently engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, a musician and songwriter.