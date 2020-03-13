Demi Lovato’s sexiest selfies do not just show a woman who is truly beautiful on the inside and out, but they also serve as an inspiration to many. Her “love yourself” mantra — regardless of what the world thinks of you — is something that millions need to hear daily. Perhaps after going through what Lovato has, what with her overdose, she felt the need to inspire in other ways and removed those sexy selfies.

When Lovato overdosed in August of 2018, she understandably stopped posting to social media, and she entered rehab and took care of herself. After her return to social media, the supremely talented singer-actress appeared to be happy. Things seem to once again be going well for the beloved celebrity (countless A-listers posted words of encouragement for her during her troubled time). Her 78.6 million Instagram fans — called Lovatics — have been showering her with support since she returned to the public eye.

Having dealt with body issues in the past, Demi Lovato’s sexiest selfies take on something more meaningful than simple titillation. This is a woman who is walking the walk and talking the talk when it comes to embracing herself — flaws and all. Here are the descriptions, at the least, of those sultriest pics the singer-actress has posted over the years, even though she ultimately removed them from Instagram.