Eddie Murphy Missed Out on 'Malcolm X' Role After Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Reminded Funnyman He Is 'Not' Oscar Winners Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman

As it turns out, when Lee took over the project, the role of Haley was nixed altogether, though they still used the author's book as the primary source for the film.

While pondering why Poitier advised against him taking on the role, Murphy noted he was in "uncharted waters" at the time.

He explained: "I was in uncharted waters. For Sidney and all those guys, when I showed up, it was something kinda new.

"They didn't have a reference for me, they couldn't give me advice, 'cause I was 20, 21 years old, and my audience was the mainstream – all of everywhere.

"My movies (were) all around the world, and they had never had that with a young Black person. So nobody could give me advice, really. Everything broke really big and really fast."