Jaime King Reveals 'Scary and Terrifying' Reality of Ex-Husband Kyle Newman Being Granted Full Custody of Their Sons After Epic Court Battles
Jaime King has vowed to take on the child custody legal system, RadarOnline.com can report, after she admitted to struggling with losing custody of her two children in her bitter divorce.
The actress shares two sons with ex-husband Kyle Newman, who was granted control after alleging she was taking illegal drugs.
King, 45, and Newman, 49, were married from 2007 to 2020. The two settled their divorce in 2023, but in late 2024, Newman returned to court and was awarded primary custody of their kids – James, 11 and Leo, 9 – after accusing King of being "strung out" while caring for them.
The Hart of Dixie dropped by the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast Thursday, where she revealed the thought of not being there for her children is "terrifying."
She said: "My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that's all that matters to me. This is scary."
King confessed she was too naive and trusting when she married so young.
She said: "I just didn't know that the world works like this. I didn't know that legal systems work like this.
"And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person.
"You build a family with them, and you trust them."
King was initially granted supervised visitation rights, but only for three days a week, in one-hour blocks.
In their divorce battle, Newman alleged his ex had struggled with drug addiction for years.
She countered with accusations of abuse, claiming Kyle stalked her and used GPS trackers to monitor her. King also accused him of making false allegations to isolate her from their friends, which he denied.
Their custody agreement was drastically amended when she failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehab program. Now King has promised to focus on reforming what she called a challenging system.
"It's terrifying," she said. "When to be able to be free means that you have to pay a very extreme price, and I'm not just talking about financially.
"It's very upsetting, and I will do everything in my power to change this system, and it's not a will. I'm going to. There's no price to pay for freedom."
In his 2020 filing, Newman accused King of being out of control in 2019, allegedly using a mix of substances including hydrocodone, Klonopin, Adderall, Xanax, and sleeping pills.
He claimed she kept the pills in unmarked bottles inside a black leather backpack that she carried with her at all times.
He alleged she stopped eating, lost significant weight, and would leave for "business dinners" late at night – returning early in the morning and ignoring his calls.
Newman also said she often came home drunk, hungover, high, or strung out and became confrontational, sometimes getting physical with him.
Last month, Newman accused King of physically abusing him during their marriage – and presented photo proof to back it up. Newman claimed his ex would leave him with bruises after hitting him in dangerous fits.
He said in court papers: "While Jaime is much smaller than me, she would leave bruises by hitting me with objects, and I did not want the children to (see) their mother in her violent rages."
He further included two photos of alleged bruises she left on his chest during one of her "drunken/high rages."
Newman continued: "I was not afraid of Jaime, but I was afraid for her and afraid of what the children saw when she behaved that way."
King has refuted all of the allegations.