Jaime King Reveals 'Scary and Terrifying' Reality of Ex-Husband Kyle Newman Being Granted Full Custody of Their Sons After Epic Court Battles

King, 45, and Newman, 49, were married from 2007 to 2020. The two settled their divorce in 2023, but in late 2024, Newman returned to court and was awarded primary custody of their kids – James, 11 and Leo, 9 – after accusing King of being "strung out" while caring for them.

The Hart of Dixie dropped by the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast Thursday, where she revealed the thought of not being there for her children is "terrifying."

She said: "My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that's all that matters to me. This is scary."

King confessed she was too naive and trusting when she married so young.

She said: "I just didn't know that the world works like this. I didn't know that legal systems work like this.

"And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person.

"You build a family with them, and you trust them."