Jaime King Opposes Ex Kyle Newman's Request for Sole Custody of Their Kids The actress' estranged husband said he's their sons' 'primary caretaker.'

Getting messy! Jamie King responded after her estranged husband, Kyle Newman, requested sole custody of their two sons, Leo James, 5, and James Knight, 7.

In court documents filed on November 6, and obtained by Radar, King, 41, asked the court to order “joint legal custody and physical custody.” The actress claimed that the two boys have “experienced a great deal of trauma in the last seven months,” adding that Newman interfered with her ability to FaceTime the boys.

This news comes days after Newman, 44, filed for full physical custody of the children on November 4. At the time, the filmmaker requested that the actress has supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week with their sons, according to the docs obtained by Radar. Newman also claimed that he has been “the children’s primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody.”