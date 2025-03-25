Troubled Jaime King Finally Breaks Silence After Being Stripped of Custody of Kids — And Lifts Lid on $43,000 Back Rent Bust-Up With Landlord
Jamie King has broken her silence after being stripped of her parental rights, as well as being sued by her former landlord.
The 45-year-old was forced to move out of her Los Angeles rental home after she was accused by her landlord Sheila Irani of owing thousands in back rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“The situation with my landlord was resolved privately,” the actress told Us Weekly. “It’s disappointing – but not surprising – to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.”
According to court documents, King signed her lease for the rental property in April 2023, with a rent price of $10,145 per month. However, she allegedly owed approximately $42,580 in back rent and had “not paid (Irani) any money, whatsoever” since January.
In the filing, King's landlord admitted she had locked the Sin City star out of the property until payment was settled. She also alleged King had been “maliciously” staying on the property as an unlawful detainer.
King’s attorney shut down the shock allegations in an amended court motion.
They said: "This is false. (King) has attempted to raise the funds for the back due rent, but claims unavoidable hardship due to the L.A. wildfires and distracted by active litigation.”
The attorney continued: "(King) has expressed to (Irani) multiple times that she desires to pay the past due rent and vacate the premises prior to the end of the lease. She has been acting in good faith to raise the funds to due so, however suffered continued setbacks and hardship due to the Los Angeles wildfires, which came within 800 feet of her home, forcing her to flee her home after mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the Nichols Canyon fire.”
King's defense also reminded the court she was “involved in active litigation concerning the custody of her children."
"(The custody battle) has been extremely stressful and distracting from her work, which (Irani) is fully aware of in that an eviction would be detrimental to (King’s) custody matter," they noted.
King lost custody of her young sons James, nine, and Leo, nine, in March, after she is said to have failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, as well as a 26-week parenting course.
Her ex-husband, Kyle Newman, was awarded sole custody of their kids.
The battle between Irani and King has now been settled as the White Chicks notable agreed to turn over the keys, waive receipt of her security deposit, and also vacate the premises.
As for the previous child custody agreement, King is not allowed to see her boys alone and her visits will be supervised until she finishes a mandated drug/alcohol program that lasts around six months.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was named godmother to Leo in 2015, but it is now said she does not communicate with King anymore.
"Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” an insider close to King told the US Sun.
They added: "She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to be there for Leo.
"But their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact."