Troubled Jaime King Finally Breaks Silence After Being Stripped of Custody of Kids — And Lifts Lid on $43,000 Back Rent Bust-Up With Landlord

“The situation with my landlord was resolved privately,” the actress told Us Weekly. “It’s disappointing – but not surprising – to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.”

According to court documents, King signed her lease for the rental property in April 2023, with a rent price of $10,145 per month. However, she allegedly owed approximately $42,580 in back rent and had “not paid (Irani) any money, whatsoever” since January.

In the filing, King's landlord admitted she had locked the Sin City star out of the property until payment was settled. She also alleged King had been “maliciously” staying on the property as an unlawful detainer.

King’s attorney shut down the shock allegations in an amended court motion.