Jaime King's Court Feud With Ex-Husband Kyle Newman Now Involves Department of Children and Family Services — After He Branded Her Drink and Drug Addict

Newman, in his petition, accused King of neglecting their children, James Knight and Leo Thames, while in her care.

He sought sole custody of the children and requested drug and alcohol testing for the actress. The couple, who were married from 2007 to 2020, is scheduled for a hearing on January 13, 2025.

In his petition, Newman expressed concerns about the children's safety and well-being in King's care, citing instances where they were exposed to disturbing behavior.

He described a troubling encounter at King's house and mentioned incidents involving smoking near the children which left them feeling uncomfortable.