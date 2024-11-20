Your tip
Jaime King's Court Feud With Ex-Husband Kyle Newman Now Involves Department of Children and Family Services — After He Branded Her Drink and Drug Addict

Photo of Jaime King and Kyle Newman
Source: MEGA

The Department of Children and Family Services are involved in Jaime King's custody battle.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Jaime King’s custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman now involves the Department of Children and Family Services.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the judge presiding over Newman’s petition for a restraining order against King announced the agency's involvement in court.

jaime kings court feud ex husband kyle newman children family services
Source: MEGA

King is fighting for custody of her two sons.

Newman, in his petition, accused King of neglecting their children, James Knight and Leo Thames, while in her care.

He sought sole custody of the children and requested drug and alcohol testing for the actress. The couple, who were married from 2007 to 2020, is scheduled for a hearing on January 13, 2025.

In his petition, Newman expressed concerns about the children's safety and well-being in King's care, citing instances where they were exposed to disturbing behavior.

He described a troubling encounter at King's house and mentioned incidents involving smoking near the children which left them feeling uncomfortable.

jaime kings court feud ex husband kyle newman children family services
Source: MEGA

King and her ex-husband, Kyle Newman, were not present, but their lawyers were at the hearing.

Newman proposed that King have limited supervised visitation. In his declaration, Newman told the court his ex had has a history of “severe drug and alcohol abuse and has had a major relapse endangering the safety and wellbeing of our children in her custodial care.”

The father-of-two said he received a call from his sons on October 17, begging him to come to King’s home and pick them up.

jaime kings court feud ex husband kyle newman children family services
Source: MEGA

The actress is accused of abusing drugs and alcohol.

Newman told the court: "I arrived [at] Jaime’s house around 7:45 a.m. I knocked on the door and was greeted by the boys. I went inside and I saw Jaime sitting on her knees on the floor, wearing a navy blue and white varsity, her hair was in pigtails and she appeared to not be wearing any pants (or maybe had short shorts on). There were two men there."

He continued: "Jaime looked distressed, strung out and was acting drunk. She gestured for me to come over to her because she tried to get up but could not stand. Jaime was slurring her words and said, 'Those are bad boys.' We have to do something about our boys. Their behavior is not right.'"

The dad also said his sons told him, "Jaime and her friends frequently smoke inside the house with the doors and windows closed", with them around.

jaime kings court feud ex husband kyle newman children family services
Source: MEGA

The pair were married from 2007 to 2020.

King's lawyer, Diana D. Hagopian, refuted the claims made by Newman. She labeled the accusations as false and harmful to the movie star, and said they were meant to attract negative media attention.

Hagopian emphasized King's dedication to peaceful co-parenting and the children's happiness and welfare.

Meanwhile, Newman's attorney, Garry Gekht, emphasized his primary focus on the children's safety and well-being. He reiterated Newman's hope for King to seek the necessary help to become a suitable parent for their children.

