SEE THE SHOCKING PICTURE: Jaime King's Ex-Husband Reveals 'Injury' He Claims Actress Inflicted on Him During 'Abusive' Marriage — As She's Stripped of Child Custody
Jaime King's ex Kyle Newman has claimed she physically abused him during their marriage – and has photo proof to back it up.
Despite the actress painting him as the real aggressor in their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal court docs showed Newman submitted photos of alleged bruises during their bitter 2020 divorce battle over custody.
Jaime, 45, and Kyle, 49, were married from 2007 to 2020 and share two sons, James Knight and Leo Thames.
The two settled their divorce in 2023, but in late 2024, Kyle returned to court and was awarded primary custody of their kids after accusing Jaime of being "strung out" while caring for them.
Jaime was granted supervised visitation – which will continue until she completes a six-month drug/alcohol program with weekly testing, aftercare, and therapy.
In the divorce battle, Kyle alleged Jaime had struggled with drug addiction for years.
Jaime countered with accusations of abuse, claiming Kyle stalked her and used GPS trackers to monitor her. She also accused him of making false allegations to isolate her from their friends, which he denied.
In his 2020 filing, Kyle accused Jaime of being out of control in 2019, allegedly using a mix of substances including hydrocodone, Klonopin, Adderall, Xanax, and sleeping pills.
He claimed she kept the pills in unmarked bottles inside a black leather backpack that she carried with her at all times.
He alleged she stopped eating, lost significant weight, and would leave for "business dinners" late at night – returning early in the morning and ignoring his calls.
Kyle also said she often came home drunk, hungover, high, or strung out and became confrontational, sometimes getting physical with him.
Bringing abuse into play, Kyle claimed his ex would leave him with bruises after hitting him in dangerous fits.
He said: "While Jaime is much smaller than me, she would leave bruises by hitting me with objects, and I did not want the children to (see) their mother in her violent rages."
He further included two photos of alleged bruises she left on his chest during one of her "drunken/high rages."
Kyle continued: "I was not afraid of Jaime, but I was afraid for her and afraid of what the children saw when she behaved that way."
Jaime refuted all of Kyle's allegations at the time.
Kyle stated he made numerous efforts to help Jaime get better, including interventions, working with her doctors to wean her off opiates, and repeatedly urging her to enter rehab.
He explained: "I have spent years worrying about Jaime killing herself by overdosing, drinking herself to death, starving herself, passing out drunk or high somewhere and getting hurt, raped, or murdered, or killing herself or others with her erratic and intoxicated driving.
"Since the birth of our children, I have struggled more and more with trying to balance helping Jaime and protecting the kids.”
The former couple initially settled on joint custody, but a recent decision this month granted Kyle sole custody.
Jaime will have supervised visitation three times a week under the custody agreement reached by the exes during mediation.