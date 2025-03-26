Wendy Williams 'Running Out of Patience' With Conservatorship Battle — And Defiantly Asking 'What Are They Gonna Do, Throw Me in Jail?'

In March 2025, Williams, 60, was hospitalized following a welfare check by the New York Police Department.

Following her hospital stint, the television host called in to Good Day New York to give an update regarding her health.

She told Rosanna Scotto on the phone about her capacity test results and revealed she passed her mental competency evaluations with "flying colors."

During the phone call, the former television host's friend even assured Scotto that Williams is "not incapacitated."

Scotto questioned Williams about the court's testing and asked: "Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?"

Williams told her: "Absolutely. I wanted [to be] independently tested. That is what I want[ed], and that is what I got."