Wendy Williams 'Running Out of Patience' With Conservatorship Battle — And Defiantly Asking 'What Are They Gonna Do, Throw Me in Jail?'
Wendy Williams' conservatorship battle has taken such a toll on the former television host.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 60-year-old is "running out of patience" as she remains in her court-ordered guardianship – though she has claimed many times she is "not incapacitated."
In March 2025, Williams, 60, was hospitalized following a welfare check by the New York Police Department.
Following her hospital stint, the television host called in to Good Day New York to give an update regarding her health.
She told Rosanna Scotto on the phone about her capacity test results and revealed she passed her mental competency evaluations with "flying colors."
During the phone call, the former television host's friend even assured Scotto that Williams is "not incapacitated."
Scotto questioned Williams about the court's testing and asked: "Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?"
Williams told her: "Absolutely. I wanted [to be] independently tested. That is what I want[ed], and that is what I got."
As previously reported, Williams was taken to the hospital by the police department after she dropped a handwritten note from her fifth-story window pleading for help.
Williams' note read: "Help! Wendy!!"
She was later seen standing in front of the window of her room, waving her arms for help as she was on the phone.
Shortly after Williams was spotted from her window, she was escorted out of the facility and got into an ambulance to take her to Lennox Hill Hospital, where she met with a psychiatrist.
A source told TMZ at the time, regarding Williams' psychiatric "capacity test," she correctly answered 10 out of 10 questions asked.
Now that Williams has the results she's been waiting for — she's ready for change.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, an insider claimed: "She's asking the same thing everyone else is — how long is this supposed to go on?
"She’s ready for answers, not more waiting."
Now, Williams is waiting for a new cognitive evaluation because the host is "ready to break free."
While her family and friends have constantly supported the star, she also isn't afraid to speak up and fight for her freedom.
One friend close to Williams said: "What are they gonna do — arrest her for speaking up? Throw her in jail for wanting her own life back? This is madness."
After being "stripped of everything" – including being involved with decisions regarding her health, finances, and freedom - the source said: "She's not going down without a fight."
WATCH: Chilling First 'Rust' Trailer Filled With Shootings and Violence Released — Amid Alec Baldwin's 'Crocodile Tears' on Reality Show Following Tragic Death of Halyna Hutchins
Even though attorney Sabrina Morrissey has hinted Williams court-ordered guardianship might not change even after a new evaluation — the source said the host is "hanging on."
While Williams is "determined" to get her life back, she also feels "furious."
The source added: "This is a woman trapped."