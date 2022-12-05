Jaime King’s Ex-Husband Reveals Actress' $600k Netflix Payday, Demands Permanent Spousal Support

In court docs, Kyle said weeks later while Jaime was working in Canada, she asked for their kids to come to visit. The boys came to visit but then were sent back early. Kyle said Jaime then admitted she was having an affair and using drugs at the time.

Kyle moved the kids into a home in Pennsylvania during the quarantine but demanded the exclusive right to the couple’s LA home.

Around the same time, the judge granted Jamie’s request for a restraining order. She alleged her ex had tracked her electronically, kept her from work opportunities, and taken hundreds of thousands from their joint bank accounts.

A rep for the actress addressed Kyle’s move for sole custody saying, “This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."