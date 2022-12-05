Jaime King’s Ex-Husband Reveals Actress' $600k Netflix Payday, Demands Permanent Spousal Support
Jaime King’s ex-husband Kyle Newman has revealed the actress’ $600k paycheck from her role on a hit Netflix series as part of her plea for permanent monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jaime and Kyle’s nasty court war has continued to worsen.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Jaime filed for divorce from her director husband Kyle Newman. The two had been married since 2007. They met on while working on the film Fanboys.
The exes share 6-year-old and 4-year-old sons. The children’s godmother is Taylor Swift.
Jaime also requested a restraining order against Kyle. At the time, a rep for Kyle said, “Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond. As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care."
Later, Kyle filed for sole physical custody accusing his ex of having an addiction to opioids and alcohol. He said the actress had spent the “last decade high” and refused to get help.
He revealed he attempted to hold an intervention with 14 of Jaime’s friends and she agreed to check into rehab. However, he said she left because they wouldn’t let her check in with Adderall and Clonazepam.
In court docs, Kyle said weeks later while Jaime was working in Canada, she asked for their kids to come to visit. The boys came to visit but then were sent back early. Kyle said Jaime then admitted she was having an affair and using drugs at the time.
Kyle moved the kids into a home in Pennsylvania during the quarantine but demanded the exclusive right to the couple’s LA home.
Around the same time, the judge granted Jamie’s request for a restraining order. She alleged her ex had tracked her electronically, kept her from work opportunities, and taken hundreds of thousands from their joint bank accounts.
A rep for the actress addressed Kyle’s move for sole custody saying, “This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."
Earlier this year, Kyle claimed Jaime had failed to pay the court-ordered support and he was struggling to pay his bills. The actress had been ordered to pay $429 in child support and another $1,000 in spousal support.
Further, he accused Jaime of refusing to turn over her finances and had taken $500k out of retirement accounts he believed he was owed a cut. Further, he accused the star of selling their family home without telling him. The $1.5 million proceeds from the sale were frozen.
In court documents, Kyle said during the marriage Jaime was their main source of income. He said he took time off from his career to stay at home with their 2 kids.
In newly filed docs, Kyle revealed his monthly income and expenses. He said his business had pulled in $60k but spent around $27k. The company was left with around $33k in profits for 2022.
Kyle said he had $20k in his bank accounts, $159k in stocks and bonds, $250k in furniture, art and furnishings and personal property held by Jaime and $1.75 million in real property.
He listed his monthly expenses as $6,200 for rent, $4,000 for childcare, $1,500 on groceries and various other expenses for a grand total of $20,230.
Kyle estimates Jaime’s monthly income to be $50k. He reached that figure based on his 2021 income.
Kyle said, “Jaime is a successful model, film and television actress who has consistently worked since approximately 2001, appearing in such” films as Pearl Harbor, Sin City and as the voice of Aurra Singa on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He points to her multi-season-run television series Heart of Dixie and her “recent successful 2-season hit on Netflix, Black Summer, in which she played the lead role and was a producer in the series.”
“In 2021, Jamie earned $616k for her work on Black Summer alone,” he said. “In 2021, during the course of these proceedings and at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaime starred in a film opposite Bruce Willis; Out of Death. Jaime continues to work and earn income. Just this summer, she had a movie released Code Name Banshee where she is the starring lead opposite Antonio Banderas.”
Kyle said Jaime also pulls in money from appearances, royalties for past work, and promotional gigs. He said during their marriage they lived an upper-class lifestyle living in Beverly Hills.
He said Jamie “is currently 10 months in arrears on spousal and child support.” Kyle said before their split his average income was $750 per month.
He said due to Jaime’s refusal to pay support he has been left in “dire straits.” He said he owes money to family members and has been unable to hire nannies like Jaime.
Kyle said he wants permanent spousal support. He pleads for the court to acknowledge that he played a large part in Jaime’s “upward career trajectory by devoting his time to domestic duties, derailing his own career as a director to the benefit of Jaime.”
Jamie has yet to respond. The two are expected in court later this month.